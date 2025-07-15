Cut in cash ISA allowance still on the cards for Rachel Reeves

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Reeves had been widely expected to set out proposals in her Mansion House speech for a reduction in the current £20,000 tax-free allowance for Cash ISAs, with suggestions the limit could be reduced to as little as £4,000-a-year in a bid to encourage savers to divert more money towards stocks and shares.

But while it was confirmed last week there would be no announcement in tonight’s City of London speech following lobbying against the plan by building societies and other parties, the Government has confirmed it is still considering “reforms” to the current rules.

A spokesperson said: “The Government will continue to consider reforms to ISAs and savings to achieve the right balance between cash savings and investment.”

After concerns were raised, the Treasury has committed to a more in-depth consultation with banks and building societies before altering the tax-free allowance.

As there are tax implications on a change to the ISA limit, any announcement would have to be made at the Autumn Budget.

It comes as the Treasury set out new plans to allow banks to encourage customers to move their money from “low-return current accounts to higher-performing stocks and shares investments”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves talks with Lloyds Banking Group CEO Charlie Nunn as they look from a window before a roundtable discussion with top finance executives in Leeds. Credit: Oli Scarff/PA Wire | Oli Scarff/PA Wire

This includes rolling out “targeted support” from April next year, whereby banks can alert customers with cash sitting in low-return current accounts about investment opportunities.

It is understood that the Government sees this as an opportunity to highlight the risks and rewards of investing in stocks and shares as opposed to cash, ahead of potential changes to the ISA limit.

Speaking from Lloyds Building Group’s Leeds headquarters this morning, Ms Reeves told this paper: “A lot of people save a little bit and that is a sacrifice to save, because you've still got big challenges for the cost of living.

“But at the moment, too many people are not getting the returns that they deserve from their savings. The FTSE, our stock exchange, is at an all time high.

“That's great, but not enough savers in Britain benefit when our economy does well and when great British businesses do well.”

The Chancellor said that support, working with banks, building societies and financial advisors, will mean that “people, whose money is not working well enough for them, will be able to get financial advice”.

She added: “In recent years, financial advice is something that's been the preserve of the wealthiest, and actually, people who need financial advice most are those that are on middle and modest incomes.

“And the changes we've announced today will mean that people's savings can work better for them.”

Major banks and financial firms including Barclays, Lloyds, Vanguard and Hargreaves Lansdown are backing a new advertising campaign highlighting the benefits of investing.

Risk warnings on investment products could also potentially be watered down as part of a review into possible barriers to investing.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The cash ISA allowance has been spared from threatened cuts – at least for now.

“It’s good news that the government has decided to consult the industry further rather than rushing into a change that would have been a real blow to savers and may not have encouraged any additional investment.”

Ms Coles, a business columnist for The Yorkshire Post, added: “Everyone stands to benefit if more people in the UK take advantage of the huge potential that investment has to offer, but punishing savers with higher tax bills is not the way to do it.