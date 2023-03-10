Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said he may step in and block the release of a man who bludgeoned his wife to death with a claw hammer.

He met Joanna Simpson’s family after they argued it is “nonsensical” for British Airways captain Robert Brown to be freed from prison halfway through his sentence.

Ms Simpson, who was raised in York, was killed by her estranged husband at home in October 2010, while their two young children cowered in the playroom.

The 46-year-old’s body was then buried in a makeshift coffin in Windsor Great Park, near her house.

Brown was acquitted of murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and he is due to be automatically released from prison on licence later this year, after serving half of his 26-year-sentence.

However, Mr Raab will now consider using his powers to refer the case to the board, to consider whether it is safe to release him.

The Deputy Prime Minister announced the review after meeting Ms Simpson’s mother Diana Parkes to “extend my deepest sympathies for her irrevocable loss”.

“It’s my duty to do everything I can to keep dangerous offenders behind bars and pledged to review the details of this case very carefully,” he added.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab met Joanna Simpson’s family earlier this week (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ms Parkes, 83, said she is “cautiously optimistic” after meeting Mr Raab on Thursday.

She also said she wanted to express thanks for the way everyone has rallied around.

“It’s absolutely amazing, the support that we’re getting. I’m so very grateful,” she said.

Brown was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty, at Reading Crown Court back in May 2011.