Ms Jones, who has been one of the driving forces behind the plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, narrowly won the mayoralty for the fourth time yesterday, with a majority of just 698 votes.

Ms Jones proposed that £105m will be loaned by the council to Fly Doncaster, a council-owned company created to oversee the airport, using its share of devolution funding from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

She has said this plan will see DSA reopen in spring next year, however recent council papers suggested that the costs could rise to £145m.

A decision on whether the money will be provided has been delayed until summer with Mr Coppard’s office seeking independent financial advice on whether to proceed.

Speaking after the election, Mr Coppard told The Yorkshire Post that Ms Jones’ victory “certainly takes some of the jeopardy out of that decision on the basis that we don’t have to go through a process of understanding what any of the other candidates might have wanted to see”.

“I know that, for instance, Reform weren’t always quite as clear with their commitment to the airport as Ros was,” he explained.