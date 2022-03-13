Elsecar Heritage Centre 'can become international tourist attraction after £4m grant'

The money will be used to build new creative studios at the site as well as new indoor and outdoor areas for cultural activities.

Elsecar was once an international centre of ironmaking and coalmining but now its heritage centre is a focal point for dozens of independent shops and an antiques centre while also hosting gigs, markets, fairs and weddings.

It was announced on Saturday that the site was to be among the biggest beneficiaries from the Government’s Cultural Investment Fund (CIF).A total of £3.93m has been awarded to the centre to help pay for new facilities and an expanded cultural programme.

Sir Stephen said: “Elsecar has always played an important part in Barnsley’s history, from its thriving industrial past to its unique heritage assets, it’s a place to be cherished and proud of. Now thanks to the generosity of the DCMS-funded Arts Council managed Culture Development Fund, significant investment in the village will have a major impact on its future, catapulting it even further to become an internationally recognised visitor destination.

“The £3.93 million funding will make Elsecar a hub for cultural connectivity across Barnsley, for people, businesses, communities and partners. New workspaces, galleries and events spaces will support an innovative new cultural programme that will hugely benefit the borough economically and culturally.

“The funding will also connect Elsecar with new local creative hubs to be established in our Principal Towns, working together with our local communities supporting people to co-produce and take part in local cultural activities. These hubs and their activity will have positive impacts on our economy but also on people’s health and wellbeing. The hubs will create a vital and far-reaching cultural network, working to boost Barnsley’s creative sectors in many ways, through employment and partnership working”