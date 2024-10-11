The new Employment Rights Bill will close the loophole exploited by P&O Ferries in its infamous mass sacking, the government has said.

Labour introduced its landmark workers’ rights legislation to Parliament yesterday, hailing it as the biggest upgrade in employment rights for a generation.

It will introduce the right for paternity leave and unpaid parental leave from the first day of someone’s job, allow zero-hour contract workers to move onto permanent contracts and end unscrupulous fire and rehire and fire practices.

Part of this includes closing the loophole used by P&O Ferries, when it sacked 800 of its staff and replaced them with agency workers which could be paid as little as £4.87 an hour.

The bill would toughen up the collective redundancy notification requirements for operators of foreign vessels, meaning a ferry planning to dismiss 20 or more employees will be legally required to notify the Government or face fines and potential prosecution.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “The mass sacking by P&O Ferries was a national scandal which can never be allowed to happen again. These measures will make sure it doesn’t.

“This issue has been ignored for over two years, but this new Government is moving fast and bringing forward measures within 100 days.

“We are closing the legal loophole that P&O Ferries exploited when they sacked almost 800 dedicated seafarers and replaced them with low paid agency workers.”

The Sheffield Heeley MP also explained the government is “requiring operators to pay the equivalent of National Minimum Wage in UK waters”.

She added: "Make no mistake – this is good for workers and good for business. Cowboy operators like P&O Ferries will no longer be able to act with impunity – undercutting good employers in the process.

"With stronger protections for workers, this Government will make work pay in every corner of the country.”

The RMT Union, which represents seafarers, welcomed the announcement by Ms Haigh.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “It was one the most shameful episodes in UK industrial relations that P&O Ferries escaped prosecution for breaking employment law and replacing hundreds of UK seafarers with below minimum wage agency workers.

"Taking action to end this type of fire and replacement and closing the scandalous loopholes that allow rogue employers like P&O Ferries to act with impunity, is long overdue. It is shameful that the previous government refused to act.”

However, the Federation of Small Businesses described the legislation as a “rushed job, clumsy, chaotic and poorly planned”.