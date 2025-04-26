Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-born Shadow Financial Secretary Gareth Davies told The Yorkshire Post on a visit to his home city “we are ruling out a pact with Reform”.

It comes with Mr Farage’s party leading some opinion polls, and hoping to win mayoral races on May 1 in Hull and East Yorkshire and Doncaster.

Mayor of Tees Valley Ben Houchen told Politico this week that a “coming together” between the two right-wing parties may be the “best thing for the country.”

He said: “I don’t know what it looks like. I don’t know whether it’s a pact. I don’t know whether it’s a merger … [or] a pact of trust and confidence or whatever.

“But if we want to make sure that there is a sensible center-right party leading this country, then there is going to have to be a coming together of Reform and the Conservative Party in some way.”

This comes after a leaked audio was published by Sky News of Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick saying “one way or another” he was determined to unite right-wing parties before the next general election.

Leeds-born and bred MP Gareth Davies, in City Square, Leeds. Credit: James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post | James Hardisty/Yorkshire Post

However, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury Mr Davies firmly ruled this out, saying: “Reform have never run anything. - they have a small number of MPs they can fit in a taxi - one of them has already left the party and is having a public spat with their leader.

“That doesn’t fill me with confidence and I don’t think it should fill your readers with confidence that they can run anything.

“I think they are good at raising issues, and in some respects they hit on issues that we would agree are our issues.

“But in terms of offering a solution and governing, that is what the Conservative Party has done well for 90 of the last 100 years.

“We’ve got to put forward ahead of the next election a credible centre-right platform of policies, driven by Conservative values, that will resonate with people in Yorkshire.”

Mr Davies said this would “inevitably” include the aim of levelling up the country, as propagated by Boris Johnson in 2019.

“It was the right policy, it’s one of the reasons why we won such a significant majority in 2019,” he said.

“It was really important from an economic standpoint, but also really important to me personally, coming from the North of England.

Leeds-born and bred MP Gareth Davies, being interviewed by The Yorkshire Post's Westminster Correspondent, Ralph Blackburn. Credit: Yorkshire Post/James Hardisty | Yorkshire Post/James Hardisty

“Of course we want to carry on this agenda … regionally balancing economic output across the UK.

“That will inevitably form part of our next agenda, because it has to, because if any government is serious about growing the economy you’ve got to have all parts of the economy motoring.”

The Tory frontbencher also said his party would support moving more up Whitehall up to the North, like the Darlington campus of the Treasury that he oversaw during his time in government.

He explained: “That provides that signalling to private investors, that we’re putting that money where we are as a government, and it gets people talking about these areas.

“We’ve got to continue to do that, and to the extent that this Government does do that, in addition, then we will support that.

“But we have got to a situation nationally with the economy, which is not conducive to move investment.”

He said he had come to Leeds as he is “really worried that Yorkshire is going to be the next place for significant industrial action when it comes to bin collection”.

There have been some recent delays in refuse collections in Sheffield, due to an ongoing strike since August, with Unite the Union also leading protests about this in Leeds.

Mr Davies said: “This is what happens when you have a Labour-run local authority and when you let the unions run wild.

“We’ve got the Employment Rights Bill going through Parliament at the moment.

“This will not just provide more regulation to businesses, it gives ridiculous powers to the unions - it’s going to roll back a lot of the anti-strike legislation that was already in place.

“In the case of the bin collection, there’s going to be more rats - more rats for Yorkshire.

“If you speak to anyone from Birmingham, they will tell you it’s an atrocious situation.”

However South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said Sheffield was in “a completely different situation” to Birmingham.

“We’ve got a really good leadership team right across South Yorkshire in terms of our councils,” he said.

“We are absolutely in a good place - a completely different situation here in South Yorkshire.