Sheffield bin collections delayed as union bosses say Birmingham strike may spread
Rubbish has been piling up on the West Midland city’s streets and there have been warnings of a public health emergency as hundreds of workers have been on an all-out strike for more than a month.
On Monday, the Unite union rejected an offer from the council which the Government had urged the workers to accept. Talks are expected to continue today.
In Sheffield, Unite has been involved in a long-running dispute with refuse contractor Veolia over union recognition.
However, despite this action South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said he had “no huge concerns” that a Birmingham-style all-out strike could spread to the region.
In Sheffield, Unite members at the Lumley Street depot have been on strike since August seeking official recognition, which the French firm has refused to allow on the basis they already recognise the GMB union.
The union has taken protests to Leeds and other cities across Europe, including Paris and Madrid, to try and get Unite officially recognised amongst Steel City binworkers.
Sheffield City Council reported that some bin collections yesterday and today would be delayed due to the strike action, adding that crews would be working extended hours to catch up.
Yesterday, Unite leaders warned that the Birmingham bin strike could spill out into other cities across the country.
General secretary Sharon Graham told LBC: “If other councils decide to make low-paid workers pay for bad decisions that they did not make, workers paying the price yet again, then absolutely, of course, we all have to take action in those other areas,” she told LBC.
The union’s national lead officer Onay Kasab agreed there was potential for industrial action in further areas.
“Well, if other local authorities look to cut the pay of essential public service workers, then there is the potential for strike action spreading,” he told the BBC.
“That’s why different political choices need to be made.”
The pair have been leading the protests against Veolia in Sheffield, which has been backed by a petition of almost 150 bin workers across the city.
Ms Graham said recently: “Veolia has no excuses left – it can end this dispute tomorrow with the stroke of a pen.”
While Mr Kasab added: “Veolia’s time is up. This petition proves beyond doubt that the desire of all workers at Veolia’s Sheffield depot is for Unite to be given recognition.
“We will not give up in our fight for this to happen and will continue our relentless campaign, taking our message to anyone that does business with Veolia.”
Mr Coppard, the South Yorkshire Mayor, said South Yorkshire was in “a completely different situation” to Birmingham.
“We’ve got a really good leadership team right across South Yorkshire in terms of our councils,” he said.
“We are absolutely in a good place - a completely different situation here in South Yorkshire.
“I don’t have huge concerns about what we’re facing in South Yorkshire.
“What we’ve got is a leadership team who are driving forward with big growth projects, like the airport, and making sure that we are driving forward as a region.”
