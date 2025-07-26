A Yorkshire MP has led calls for Sir Keir Starmer to recognise a Palestinian state, saying it “would send a powerful symbolic message”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has co-ordinated a letter from 221 MPs, from nine different parties, urging the British Government to recognise the state of Palestine at a meeting of the UN next week.

Ms Champion, who is also chair of the International Development Committee, has long described Israel’s onslaught in Gaza as “genocide”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter said recognition “would send a powerful symbolic message that we support the rights of the Palestinian people”.

It explained: “Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN Security Council, so we urge you to take this step.

“This is a cross-party letter to show the support across the House [of Commons] for recognition of a Palestinian state.

Sarah Champion MP

“A two-state solution has been the cross-party consensus for decades.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the US President Donald Trump arrived in the UK amid the continued desperate situation in Gaza.

While the PM said he was “unequivocal” about wanting to see a Palestinian state, he insisted this needed to be part of a “wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis”.

The UK and its allies must work together to broker a peace, he added, likening the effort to the coalition of the willing to support Ukraine.

A boy, clearly in distress, queues for food in a charity kitchen in Gaza City earlier this month (Picture: Bashar Taleb) | AFP via Getty Images

Did my MP sign the letter calling for the immediate recognition of a Palestinian state?

Sarah Champion (Rotherham)

Abtisam Mohamed (Sheffield Central)

Alex Sobel (Leeds Central and Headingley)

Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East)

Anna Dixon (Shipley)

Clive Betts (Sheffield South East)

Gill Furniss (Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough)

Imran Hussain (Bradford East)

Iqbal Mohamed (Dewsbury)

Jon Trickett (Normanton and Hemsworth)

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley)

Karl Turner (Hull East)

Martin Vickers (Brigg and Immingham)

Naz Shah (Bradford West)

Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam)

Paul Davies (Colne Valley)

Rachael Maskell (York Central)

Richard Burgon (Bradford East)

Tom Gordon (Harrogate and Knaresborough)

A man holds a sign saying 'a hungry journalist writes a report about the hungry' during a protest by journalists in Gaza City (Picture: Omar Al-Qattaa) | AFP via Getty Images

What has the Prime Minister said about Gaza?

Sir Keir is expected to meet Mr Trump on Monday, as the US president stays in Scotland ahead of a full state visit later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday evening, amid mounting global anger over the starving population in Gaza, the Prime Minister also suggested the UK will play a role in dropping aid into Gaza by air.

He welcomed that Israel said it would allow aid to be delivered by parachute to alleviate starvation in Gaza.

The Prime Minister said the step had “come far too late”, but he insisted the UK will “do everything we can to get aid in via this route”.

Britain is already working alongside Jordan to get aid onto planes, the PM signalled, also adding that children from Gaza in need of specialist medical care will be evacuated to the UK for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video statement released on Friday, Sir Keir made plain his desire for a ceasefire.

He said: “I know the British people are sickened by what is happening. The images of starvation and desperation are utterly horrifying.

“The denial of aid to children and babies is completely unjustifiable, just as the continued captivity of hostages is completely unjustifiable.”

Will the UK drop aid into Gaza?

Meanwhile, in a statement released alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and France’s Mr Macron, the Prime Minister urged Israel to stop restricting the flow of aid into Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a call with the pair of leaders this morning, Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the UK is working with Jordan on plans to air drop aid into Gaza and evacuate children needing medical assistance.

In a readout of the call, Number 10 said the leaders had agreed “it would be vital to ensure robust plans are in place to turn an urgently needed ceasefire into lasting peace”.

“The Prime Minister set out how the UK will also be taking forward plans to work with partners such as Jordan to air drop aid and evacuate children requiring medical assistance,” the readout said.

However, the head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency warned airdrops were “a distraction and a smokescreen” that would fail to reverse deepening starvation in Gaza, and could in some cases harm civilians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on Saturday: “A man-made hunger can only be addressed by political will. Lift the siege, open the gates and guarantee safe movements and dignified access to people in need.”

Israel said on Friday it will allow airdrops of aid by foreign countries into Gaza to alleviate starvation in the Palestinian territory, where there is widespread devastation.

The readout made no mention of the issue of Palestinian statehood, which the Prime Minister has faced calls to immediately recognise after French President Mr Macron confirmed his country would do so in September.

However, Downing Street said the leaders had committed to “work closely together on a plan” to “pave the way to a long-term solution and security in the region”.