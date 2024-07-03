Here is a list of estimated declaration times for the Yorkshire results of the 2024 General Election.

The list is based on information compiled by the PA news agency and is intended to be a guide to when the 650 constituency results are likely to be declared.

All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been substantial boundary changes at this election and this means there is considerable uncertainty around some of timings below.

This is when you can expect to hear the results of the General Election in your constituency

The list is arranged by the estimated time of declaration, starting with the earliest.

Friday, July 5

1.30am

- Barnsley North

- Barnsley South

1.45am

- Harrogate & Knaresborough

2am

- Middlesbrough & Thornaby East

- Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland

- Redcar

3am

- Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes

- Hull East

3.15am

- Scunthorpe

3.30am

- Hull North & Cottingham

- Hull West & Haltemprice

- Leeds Central & Headingley

- Leeds East

- Leeds North East

- Leeds North West

- Leeds South

- Leeds South West & Morley

- Leeds West & Pudsey

- Rother Valley

- Rotherham

- Scarborough & Whitby

- Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough

- Sheffield South East

4am

- Beverley & Holderness

- Brigg & Immingham

- Goole & Pocklington

- Penistone & Stocksbridge

- Richmond & Northallerton

- Sheffield Central

- Sheffield Heeley

- Stockton North

- Wakefield & Rothwell

- York Central

- York Outer

4.30am

- Bradford West

- Normanton & Hemsworth

- Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley

- Skipton & Ripon

5am

- Bradford East

- Calder Valley

- Doncaster Central

- Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme

- Doncaster North

- Halifax

- Keighley & Ilkley

- Sheffield Hallam

- Shipley

5.30am

- Bradford South

- Dewsbury & Batley

5.45am

- Selby

- Spen Valley

- Wetherby & Easingwold

6am

- Colne Valley

- Thirsk & Malton

6.15am