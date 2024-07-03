When will my constituency results be announced? Full list of Yorkshire constitutencies' expected declaration times for General Election 2024
The list is based on information compiled by the PA news agency and is intended to be a guide to when the 650 constituency results are likely to be declared.
All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.
There have been substantial boundary changes at this election and this means there is considerable uncertainty around some of timings below.
The list is arranged by the estimated time of declaration, starting with the earliest.
Friday, July 5
1.30am
- Barnsley North
- Barnsley South
1.45am
- Harrogate & Knaresborough
2am
- Middlesbrough & Thornaby East
- Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland
- Redcar
3am
- Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes
- Hull East
3.15am
- Scunthorpe
3.30am
- Hull North & Cottingham
- Hull West & Haltemprice
- Leeds Central & Headingley
- Leeds East
- Leeds North East
- Leeds North West
- Leeds South
- Leeds South West & Morley
- Leeds West & Pudsey
- Rother Valley
- Rotherham
- Scarborough & Whitby
- Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough
- Sheffield South East
4am
- Beverley & Holderness
- Brigg & Immingham
- Goole & Pocklington
- Penistone & Stocksbridge
- Richmond & Northallerton
- Sheffield Central
- Sheffield Heeley
- Stockton North
- Wakefield & Rothwell
- York Central
- York Outer
4.30am
- Bradford West
- Normanton & Hemsworth
- Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley
- Skipton & Ripon
5am
- Bradford East
- Calder Valley
- Doncaster Central
- Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme
- Doncaster North
- Halifax
- Keighley & Ilkley
- Sheffield Hallam
- Shipley
5.30am
- Bradford South
- Dewsbury & Batley
5.45am
- Selby
- Spen Valley
- Wetherby & Easingwold
6am
- Colne Valley
- Thirsk & Malton
6.15am
- Huddersfield
