Almost half of all Yorkshire test centres currently have six-month waits for tests, according to the AA Driving School, with aspiring drivers saying they also have to wait months just to get accepted by an instructor.

This includes both Bradford test centres, two in Sheffield, as well as the main centre in Harehills in Leeds.

One learner in York told The Yorkshire Post that almost all instructors in the city were not taking any new students on at all.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the Government was “acting fast” to tackle the issue, with at least 10,000 extra tests to be available each month.

Ms Alexander told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee that her department is aiming to reduce the average waiting time for driving tests in Britain to its seven-week target by summer 2026.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has a target of reaching that position by the end of this year.

It has attributed the backlog to “an increase in demand and a change in customers’ booking behaviour”.

Giving evidence to the committee, Ms Alexander said: “The waiting times that people are experiencing are totally unacceptable.”

She announced that the DVSA has been instructed to make “additional overtime incentive payments to everyone delivering extra driving tests”.

DVSA staff qualified to conduct tests are being asked to voluntarily return to the front line, while the number of permanent trainers for new examiners will be doubled.

Ms Alexander also said the Government will launch a consultation next month on changes to the driving test booking system, in an attempt to stop bots mass-booking new slots and reselling them on the black market for inflated prices.

Recent analysis by the AA showed the average waiting time to book a practical test in Britain was 20 weeks in February, up from 14 weeks a year earlier.

The number of test centres with a 24-week waiting time – the maximum possible – nearly doubled over the period, from 94 to 183.

Nine driving test centres in Yorkshire had average waits of six months, as well as nearby centres in Middlesbrough and Darlington.

The RAC Foundation found that on March 31 there were 583,000 tests booked for future dates, which is the highest on record.

Questioned about when average waiting times will be reduced to seven weeks, Ms Alexander replied: “We think that this package of measures I’m announcing today could result in us meeting that target again in the summer of next year.”

Emma Bush, managing director of AA Driving School, said: “Learner drivers have been dealing with frustratingly long waiting times to book a driving test since the easing of pandemic related restrictions several years ago.

“As we have highlighted, there is an urgent need for effective action to bring waiting times down to an acceptable level and, as such, we welcome today’s announcement giving further details of how the DVSA will meet its target waiting time of seven weeks by the end of the year.

