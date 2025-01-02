Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Work and Pensions particularly wants to help support people back to work in South Yorkshire, where more than 220,000 people remain economically inactive.

The combined authority was praised earlier in the year for providing a “prood-of-concept model” for the Government’s plans to get people back to work after suffering from long-term illness.

Barnsley’s Pathways to Work commission, which brought together work, health and skills support in a radical new approach to help people overcome barriers to employment.

Nigel Coleman, a DWP expert based in South Yorkshire, advised people looking for work to tailor their CVs, nail their interview prep and use the job centre for assistance.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (left) and Minister of State for Employment, Alison McGovern. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Government said areas like South Yorkshire will benefit from a new inactivity programme which will see employment support tailored to what local people need.

It will get a share of £45 million as a trailblazer area.

Extra mental health support is also set to be rolled out to coach people with mental illnesses into work, while job centres will be replaced by a new National Jobs and Careers Service.

The 20 places in England with the highest levels of joblessness will get more NHS staff to help cut waiting lists as part of the plans.

Minister for Employment, Alison McGovern, told The Yorkshire Post: “This Government stands unashamedly for work.

“This year we’ll remain committed to helping people get good jobs, stay in work and progress their careers – no matter where they live.