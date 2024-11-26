Yorkshire at heart of Labour's 'Get Britain Working' plan as mayors handed millions

Yorkshire has been placed at the heart of Labour’s plans to ‘Get Britain Working Again’ - with the region’s mayors given a central role in delivering local schemes to reduce joblessness in their areas.

Three of eight Government-backed 'trailblazer' schemes to tackle economic inactivity will be in Yorkshire and delivered by mayors Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin and David Skaith.

Up to £10m each of funding will be provided as an initial allocation to the mayors for South, West and North Yorkshire for projects starting next year.

The aim of the schemes is to mobilise local work, health and skills support and provide a “joined-up service”.

Oliver Coppard speaking at the National World Advanced Manufacturing Conference 2024 held at The Cutlers Hall in Sheffield

Further cash will be provided to South and West Yorkshire for an additional initiative involving the NHS which is designed to stop people falling out of work completely due to ill-health.

Details of the exact financial allocations are to be set out today in a White Paper published by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall.

Meanwhile, Tees Valley is among the places selected as a ‘Youth Trailblazer’ area designed in part to encourage more young people into apprenticeships.

While unemployment stands at almost 1.5 million nationally, economic inactivity has also soared to more than nine million, with 2.8 million people out of work due to long-term sickness – a major driver of the rise in joblessness since the pandemic.

During the election, Labour promised to increase the employment rate to 80 per cent from its current level of around 75 per cent, which would mean around two million more people in work.

As well as providing extra capacity to cut waiting lists at the 20 NHS trusts with the highest levels of economic inactivity, Ms Kendall’s plans will see an expansion of mental health support and efforts to tackle obesity.

Alongside the focus on improving health, the Government’s plans will see Jobcentres replaced by a new National Jobs and Careers Service.

Backed by £55 million, the new system is expected to have a greater focus on helping people back into work rather than monitoring benefit claims.

The Government’s new approach follows a Pathways to Work commission report ordered by Barnsley Council and chaired by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn which called for a new multi-agency approach to tackle joblessness.

In Barnsley there are 42,000 people not in paid work or looking for a job due to personal circumstances but research by the Pathways to Work commission found 70 per cent of those affected would like to find employment.

The report warned of a “catastrophic systems failure” in which 80 per cent of economically inactive people in South Yorkshire are receiving benefits but only 10 per cent having to take steps to find work.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard said: “In South Yorkshire we have led the way in highlighting the importance of bringing work, health and skills together as we support people back into employment.

“We now have a Government that understands the importance of devolution and joined-up working, and together we are undertaking the biggest reforms to how we support people into work for a generation.

“Our trailblazer will help us to create a bigger and better economy in South Yorkshire that helps people to stay near and go far.”