Ms Uppal explained: “I was quite a nervous child, I wasn’t the type of person who put their hands up.” Yet now she is representing her hometown in the House of Commons as a Labour MP.

Despite her nerves, one of her teachers at what was then Fartown High School, in Huddersfield, Mrs Perry, saw some political potential in Ms Uppal encouraged her to go on the school council and study politics at university. At the time, Ms Uppal remembered saying: “What job can you get out of that?”

After studying at Nottingham Trent and Bradford universities, she tried to get a job in politics but said: “As I didn’t know the right people, it didn’t really work out for me.”

Ms Uppal ended up working as a cleaner, and this left a lasting impression on her.

She told the Yorkshire Post: “It was really interesting … seeing some of the ways other staff communicated with cleaners, the lack of respect they showed some of them and the way they would leave a mess in their office, which they wouldn’t do in their own home.”

Harpreet Uppal, Huddersfield's new Labour MP. Credit: Charlie Swinbourne | Charlie Swinbourne NO REUSE ALLOWED

She worked with people from all over the world, who were doctors and university professors in their own countries.

“Strong women,” Ms Uppal said, “and the first thing they told me was ‘you’ve got to join a union’.”

Ms Uppal then worked for the Audit Commission, which scrutinised local government finance, but was closed down by the Conservative government in 2010 due to austerity cuts. “It was announced in the Telegraph,” she remembered. “That definitely got me engaged again in terms of wanting to do something.”

Like many people after the financial crisis, the Labour MP struggled to get another job. “It was mentally really draining because it hits you and it makes you feel worthless a lot of the time,” she said.

“When you’re trying to find stuff, doing application after application, you just think you’re not going to get anywhere.”

Ms Uppal then worked for the NHS before moving into Debbie Abrahams’ office in Oldham East and Saddleworth constituency.

Despite an unconventional journey into politics, Ms Uppal said she wouldn’t change it: “In a way now I’m glad that’s how it happened… it took me a lot longer in the end, I think I was closer to 34 by the time I was employed by an MP.”

Ms Uppal then became a councillor and was selected as the Labour candidate for Huddersfield ahead of the general election. In an open and honest interview, she said she finds being the centre of attention tough: “I love communicating with people, but the idea of putting myself out in front - I find that quite difficult.”

Ms Uppal also said she’s been shocked at some of the abuse she’s received since being elected.