The full results for every Yorkshire constituency as Labour secures landslide victory
Throughout the day yesterday, voters headed to their polling stations across Yorkshire, in schools, community centres and even pubs to cast their vote.
Below, we’ve listed the full list of all 54 constituencies in Yorkshire and every candidate who stood.
After winning his seat, Rishi Sunak said he had phoned Sir Keir Starmer to concede defeat, and was now flying to London to meet the King.
Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was again experiencing the “sunlight of hope” after the Labour landslide.
It comes as the exit poll showed Labour is on course for a huge majority, with the Conservatives suffering their worst ever results.
With a change in the boundaries for many constituencies across Yorkshire, many seats can’t be directly compared to the last election, held in 2019.
In the list below, C stands for Conservative, Lab for Labour, LD for Liberal Democrats, Green for the Green Party, Reform for Reform UK, Eng Dem for the English Democrats, Ind for Independent, Soc Lab for Socialist Labour Party, ADF for Alliance for Democracy and Freedom Party, WPB for Workers Party of Britain, Climate for The Climate Party, PartyWomen is The Party of Women, TUSC is Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, CPA is Christian Peoples Alliance, Loony is Monster Raving Loony Party, Binface is Count Binface Party, SJP is Social Justice Party, Rejoin is The Rejoin EU Party and Yorkshire for The Yorkshire Party.
To find our what’s going on in your constituency, simply search the page using the search function in your browser (which can be found in the dropdown menu on the top right of your browser) or press Ctrl + F on your keyboard to open up the search function, then type in your constituency.
Here is the full list of candidates in Yorkshire’s constituencies:
Barnsley North – Labour hold
Tamas Kovacs (C) 3,083
Dan Jarvis (Lab) 18,610 (Elected)
Penny Baker (LD) 1,336
Tom Heyes (Green) 1,805
Robert Lomas (Reform) 10,799
Janus Polenceusz (Eng Dem) 42
Neil Fisher (Ind) 616
Tony Devoy (Yorkshire) 603
Barnsley South – Labour hold
Suzanne Pearson (C) 3,247
Stephanie Peacock (Lab) 16,399 (Elected)
Simon Clement-Jones (LD) 1,172
Trevor Mayne (Green) 1,521
David White (Reform) 11,651
Maxine Spencer (Eng Dem) 149
Terry Robinson (Soc Lab) 227
Simon Biltcliffe (Yorkshire) 716
Beverley and Holderness – Conservative hold
Graham Stuart (C) 15,501 (Elected)
Margaret Pinder (Lab) 15,377
Denis Healy (LD) 3,386
Jonathan Stephenson (Green) 1,647
Andy Smith (Reform) 8,198
John Ottaway (ADF) 74
Chris Collin (Soc Dem) 89
George McManus (Yorkshire) 625
Bradford East – Labour hold
Aubrey Holt (C) 3,450
Imran Hussain (L) 14,098 (Elected)
Robert O’Carroll (LD) 1,910
Celia Hickson (Green) 2,571
Jacob Anstey (Reform) 4,952
Mohammed Rahman (Ind) 817
Amer Rehman (Ind) 683
Talat Sajawal (Ind) 7,909
Richard Riley (Soc Dem) 65
Lara Barras (Yorkshire) 761
Bradford South - Labour hold
Zaf Shah (C) 4,853
Judith Cummins (Lab) 11,833 (Elected)
Anthony Smith (LD) 954
Matt Edwards (Green) 3,366
Ian Eglin (Reform) 7,441
Harry Boota (WPB) 513
Therese Hirst (Eng Dem) 248
Rehiana Ali (Ind) 3,345
Jonathan Barras (Yorkshire) 489
Bradford West – Labour Hold
Nigel Moxon (C) 3,055
Naz Shah (Lab) 11,724 (Elected)
Imad Ahmed (LD) 756
Khalid Mahmood (Green) 3,690
Jamie Hinton-Wardle (Reform) 2,958
Umar Ghafoor (Ind) 334
Akeel Hussain (Ind) 3,547
Muhammed Islam (Ind) 11,017
Bridlington and The Wolds – Conservative hold
Charlie Dewhirst (C) 14,846 (Elected)
Sarah Carter (Lab) 11,721
Jayne Phoenix (LD) 3,097
Gill Leek (Green) 1,595
Maria Bowtell (Reform) 10,350
Tom Cone (Ind) 309
Carlo Verda (Soc Dem) 104
Tim Norman (Yorkshire) 915
Brigg and Immingham – Conservative hold
Martin Vickers (C) 15,905 (Elected)
Najmul Hussain (Lab) 12,662
Eleanor Rylance (LD) 1,442
Amie Watson (Green) 1,905
Paul Ladlow (Reform) 10,594
Calder Valley – Labour gain
Vanessa Lee (C) 13,055
Josh Fenton-Glynn (L) 22,046 (Elected)
Donal O’Hanlon (LD) 2,587
Kieran Turner (Green) 3,701
Donald Walmsley (Reform) 7,644
Jim McNeill (Soc Dem) 171
James Vasey (Yorkshire) 404
Colne Valley – Labour gain from Conservative
Jason McCartney (C) 14,007
Paul Davies (Lab) 18,970 (Elected)
Katharine Macy (LD) 2,007
Heather Peacock (Green) 3,480
Stuart Hale (Reform) 7,298
Timothy Millea (Yorkshire) 459
Dewsbury and Batley - Independent gain
Lalit Suryawanshi (C) 4,182
Heather Iqbal (Lab) 8,707
John Rossington (LD) 1,340
Simon Cope (Green) 2,048
Johnathan Thackray (Reform) 6,152
Iqbal Mohamed (Ind) 15,641 (Elected)
Doncaster Central – Labour hold
Nick Allen (C) 7,964
Sally Jameson (Lab) 17,515 (Elected)
Greg Ruback (LD) 1,199
Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) 1,880
Surjit Duhre (Reform) 7,886
Tosh McDonald (WPB) 758
Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire) 742
Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme – Labour gain
Nick Fletcher (C) 12,811
Lee Pitcher (Lab) 15,122 (Elected)
Nicola Turner (LD) 1,166
Paul Garrett (Green) 1,400
Irwen Martin (Reform) 8,487
Michael Longfellow (Climate) 146
Doncaster North - Labour hold
Glenn Bluff (C) 7,105
Ed Miliband (Lab) 16,231 (Elected)
Jonathan Harston (LD) 1,045
Tony Nicholson (Green) 1,778
Frank Calladine (BDP) 1,160
Catherine Briggs (PartyWomen) 452
Dave Bettney (Soc Dem) 1,960
Andy Hiles (TUSC) 212
Christopher Dawson (Yorkshire) 1,059
Goole and Pocklington – Conservative hold
Sir David Davis (C) 18,981 (Elected)
Liam Draycott (Lab) 15,409
Dale Needham (LD) 3,380
Angela Stone (Green) 2,451
Rich Kelly (Reform) 9,054
Shona Wade (Ind) 467
Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes – Labour gain
Lia Nici (C) 10,533
Melanie Onn (Lab) 15,336 (Elected)
John Lawson (LD) 1,036
Ed Fraser (Green) 1,115
Oliver Freeston (Reform) 10,533
Christopher Stephenson (Soc Dem) 108
Mark Gee (TUSC) 222
Halifax – Labour hold
Hazel Sharp (C) 7,866
Kate Dearden (Lab) 14,135 (Elected)
Samuel Jackson (LD) 2,359
Martin Hey (Green) 4,133
James Griffith-Jones (Reform) 7,811
Shakir Saghir (WPB) 2,543
Perveen Hussain (Ind) 1,367
Harrogate and Knaresborough – Lib Dem Gain from Conservatives
Andrew Jones (C) 15,738
Conrad Whitcroft (Lab) 4,153
Tom Gordon (LD) 23,976 (elected)
Shan Oakes (Green) 1,762
Jonathan Swales (Reform) 5,679
Paul Haslam (Ind) 620
Stephen Metcalfe (ND) 136
Huddersfield – Labour hold
Tony McGrath (C) 6,559
Harpreet Uppal (Lab) 15,101 (Elected)
Jan Dobrucki (LD) 1,741
Andrew Cooper (Green) 10,568
Susan Laird (Reform) 6,196
Hull East – Labour hold
Kieran Persand (C) 2,715
Karl Turner (Lab) 13,047 (Elected)
Bob Morgan (LD) 3,252
Julia Brown (Green) 1,675
Neil Hunter (Reform) 9,127
Hull North and Cottingham – Labour hold
Callum Procter (C) 4,897
Diana Johnson (Lab) 18,480 (Elected)
Craig Woolmer (LD) 3,246
Kerry Harrison (Green) 2,322
Martin Baker (Reform) 7,801
Ahmet Cinalp (Ind) 720
Pauline Peachey (Ind) 161
Mike Whale (TUSC) 262
Rowan Halstead (Yorkshire) 339
Hull West and Haltemprice – Labour gain
Rachel Storer (C) 6,924
Emma Hardy (Lab) 17,875 (Elected)
Linda Johnson (LD) 2,625
Kevin Paulson (Green) 1,748
Julie Peck (Reform) 8,896
Lucy Needham (Soc Dem) 110
Keighley and Ilkley – Conservative hold
Robbie Moore (C) 18,589 (Elected)
John Grogan (Lab) 16,964
Chris Adams (LD) 970
John Wood (Green) 2,447
Andrew Judson (Reform) 4,782
Vaz Shabir (Ind) 2,036
Dominic Atlas (Yorkshire) 389
Leeds Central and Headingley – Labour hold
Jennifer Jackson (C) 2,237
Alex Sobel (Lab) 15,853 (Elected)
Chris Howley (LD) 2,611
Chris Foren (Green)7,431
Reggie Wray (Reform) 2,399
Owais Rajput (WPB) 691
Rob Walker (Soc Dem) 187
Louie Fulton (TUSC) 186
Leeds East – Labour hold
Sam Firth (C) 6,898
Richard Burgon (Lab) 18,610 (Elected)
Tobie Abel (LD) 1,445
Jennifer Norman (Green) 3,506
David Dresser (Reform) 7,345
Pete Young (Ind) 179
Niko Omilana (ND) 222
Catherine Dobson (Soc Dem) 519
David Hough (Yorkshire) 664
Leeds North East – Labour hold
Chris Whiteside (C) 7,177
Fabian Hamilton (Lab) 23,260 (Elected)
Gary Busuttil (LD) 2,168
Louise Jennings (Green) 5,911
Kieran White (Reform) 3,426
Dawud Islam (WPB) 2,067
Christopher Nicholson (CPA) 109
Stewart Hay (Climate) 91
Mike Davies (Green Soc) 259
Cordelia Lynan (Soc Dem) 125
Ian Cowling (Yorkshire) 574
Leeds North West – Labour gain
Thomas Averre (C) 10,986
Katie White (Lab) 22,882 (Elected)
Ryk Downes (LD) 5,641
Mick Bradley (Green) 3,231
Jayne Bond (Reform) 5,935
Kathy Bushell (Soc Dem) 78
Bob Buxton (Yorkshire) 1,024
Leeds South – Labour hold
Karen Cooksley (C) 4,172
Hilary Benn (Lab) 17,117 (Elected)
George Sykes (LD) 1,340
Ed Carlisle (Green) 5,838
Muhammad Azeem (WPB) 719
Janet Bickerdike (CPA) 341
Niko Omilana (ND) 277
Daniel Whetstone (Soc Dem) 1,874
Leeds South West and Morley – Labour gain
Andrea Jenkyns (C) 9,258
Mark Sewards (Lab) 17,681 (Elected)
Michael Fox (LD) 1,798
Chris Bell (Green) 2,522
James Kendall (Reform) 8,187
Nigel Perry (Soc Dem) 99
Howard Dews (Yorkshire) 664
Leeds West and Pudsey – Labour hold
Lee Farmer (C) 6,584
Rachel Reeves (Lab) 18,976 (Elected)
Dan Walker (LD) 1,743
Ann Forsaith (Green) 3,794
Andrea Whitehead (Reform) 6,281
Jamal El Kheir (WPB) 633
Sasha Watson (Soc Dem) 79
Darren Longhorn (Yorkshire) 404
Normanton and Hemsworth – Labour hold
Alice Hopkin (C) 4,995
Jon Trickett (Lab) 17,275 (Elected)
Craig Dobson (LD) 1,319
Ashton Howick (Green) 2,147
Callum Bushrod (Reform) 10,613
Ossett and Denby Dale – Labour gain
Mark Eastwood (C) 12,690
Jade Botterill (Lab) 17,232 (Elected)
James Wilkinson (LD) 1,785
Neil Doig (Green) 2,132
Sandra Senior (Reform) 9,224
David Herdson (Yorkshire) 810
Penistone and Stocksbridge – Labour gain
Miriam Cates (C) 10,430
Marie Tidball (Lab) 19,169 (Elected)
Rob Reiss (LD) 2,866
Andy Davies (Green) 2,044
Edward Dillingham (Reform) 9,456
Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley - Labour hold
Laura Weldon (C) 5,406
Yvette Cooper (Lab) 17,089 (Elected)
Jamie Needle (LD) 1,213
Olli Watkins (Green) 1,651
John Thomas (Reform) 5,406
Trevor Lake (Soc Dem) 139
Rawmarsh and Conisbrough - Labour hold
Oliver Harvey (C) 4,496
John Healey (Lab) 16,612 (Elected)
Paul Horton (LD) 1,137
Tom Hill (Green) 1,687
Adam Wood (Reform) 9,704
Robert Watson (WPB) 268
Richmond and Northallerton – Conservative hold
Rishi Sunak (C) 23,059 (Elected)
Tom Wilson (Lab) 10,874
Daniel Callaghan (LD) 4,322
Kevin Foster (Green) 2,058
Lee Taylor (Reform) 7,142
Louise Dickens (WPB) 90
Count Binface (Binface) 308
Jason Barnett (Ind) 27
Angie Campion (Ind) 33
Brian Richmond (Ind) 222
Sir Archibald Stanton (Loony) 99
Niko Omilana (ND) 160
Rio Goldhammer (Yorkshire) 132
Rother Valley – Labour gain
Alexander Stafford (C) 15,025
Jake Richards (Lab) 16,023 (Elected)
Colin Taylor (LD) 1,175
Paul Martin (Green) 1,706
Tony Harrison (Reform) 7,679
Rotherham – Labour hold
Sarah Champion (Lab) 16,671 (Elected)
Adam Carter (LD) 2,824
Tony Mabbott (Green) 2,632
John Cronly (Reform) 11,181
Taukir Iqbal (WPB) 1,714
Ishtiaq Ahmad (Ind) 547
David Atkinson (Yorkshire) 11,181
Scarborough and Whitby – Labour gain
Roberto Weeden-Sanz (C) 12,350
Alison Hume (Lab) 17,758 (Elected)
Robert Lockwood (LD) 1,899
Annette Hudspeth (Green) 1,719
David Bowes (Reform) 9,657
Asa Jones (SJP) 285
Thomas Foster (Soc Dem) 76
Lee Derrick (Yorkshire) 477
Scunthorpe – Labour gain
Holly Mumby-Croft (C) 11,942
Nic Dakin (Lab) 15,484 (Elected)
Cahal Burke (LD) 942
Nick Cox (Green) 1,218
Darren Haley (Reform) 8,163
Scott Curtis (Heritage) 100
Abdul Butt (Ind) 1,202
Selby – Labour gain from Conservative
Charles Richardson (C) 12,593
Keir Mather (Lab) 22,788 (Elected)
Christian Vassie (LD) 1,792
Angela Oldershaw (Green) 2,484
David Burns (Reform) 9,565
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough – Labour hold
Aaron Jacob (C) 4.069
Gill Furniss (Lab) 16,301 (Elected)
William Sapwell (LD) 1,694
Christine Gilligan Kubo (Green) 4,701
Mark Tyler (WPB) 1,437
Maxine Bowler (Ind) 2,537
Jeremy Turner (Soc Dem) 873
Sheffield Central – Labour hold
Lucy Stephenson (C) 2,339
Abtisam Mohamed (Lab) 16,569 (Elected)
Sam Christmas (LD) 2,174
Angela Argenzio (Green) 8,283
Caitlin Hardy (WPB) 656
Alison Teal (Ind) 1,039
Annie Stoker (Soc Dem) 334
Isabelle France (TUSC) 409
Sheffield Hallam – Labour hold
Isaac Howarth (C) 6,205
Olivia Blake (Lab) 23,875 (Elected)
Shaffaq Mohammed (LD) 15,686
Jason Leman (Green) 4,491
Mo Moui-Tabrizy (WPB) 281
Sam Chapman (Rejoin) 409
Andrew Cowell (Soc Dem) 654
Sheffield Heeley – Labour hold
Lorna Maginnis (C) 5,242
Louise Haigh (Lab) 21,230 (Elected)
Rebecca Atkinson (LD) 3,863
Alexi Dimond (Green) 5,926
Steven Roy (WPB) 594
Louise McDonald (PartyWomen) 482
Helen Jackman (Soc Dem) 711
Mick Suter (TUSC) 398
Sheffield South East – Labour hold
Caroline Kampila (C) 6,252
Clive Betts (Lab) 18,710 (Elected)
Sophie Thornton (LD) 3,421
Hannah Nicklin (Green) 3,158
Muzafar Rahman (WPB) 1,453
Jack Carrington (Ind) 1,716
Matthew Leese (Soc Dem) 1,061
Shipley – Labour gain from Conservative
Philip Davies (C) 13,135
Anna Dixon (Lab) 21,738 (Elected)
Graham Reed (LD) 1,341
Kevin Warnes (Green) 3,605
Simon Dandy (Reform) 7,238
Waqas Khan (WPB) 269
Darryl Morton-Wright (CPA) 96
Nagbea Nagbea (Ind) 297
Paul Shkurka (Soc Dem) 137
Will Grant (Yorkshire) 447
Skipton and Ripon – Conservative hold
Julian Smith (C) 18,833 (Elected)
Malcolm Birks (Lab) 17,183
Andrew Murday (LD) 4,194
Andy Brown (Green) 3,446
Simon Garvey (Reform) 8,516
Guy Phoenix (Heritage) 158
Keith Tordoff (Ind) 493
Ryan Kett (Yorkshire) 627
Spen Valley – Labour gain
Laura Evans (C) 9,859
Kim Leadbeater (Lab) 16,076 (Elected)
Alison Brelsford (LD) 1,425
Martin Price (Green) 2,284
Sarah Wood (Reform) 9,888
Javed Bashir (Ind) 1,526
Thirsk and Malton – Conservative hold
Kevin Hollinrake (C) 19,544 (Elected)
Lisa Banes (Lab) 11,994
Steve Mason (LD) 5,379
Richard McLane (Green) 2,986
Mark Robinson (Reform) 8,963
Luke Brownlee (Yorkshire) 931
Wakefield and Rothwell – Labour gain
Arnold Craven (C) 7,322
Simon Lightwood (Lab) 17,773 (Elected)
Stewart Golton (LD) 3,249
Ash Routh (Green) 2,389
David Dews (Reform) 8,427
Keith Mason (WPB) 705
Nicholas Sanders (Soc Dem) 185
Brent Hawskley (Yorkshire) 606
Wetherby and Easingwold – Conservative hold
Alec Shelbrooke (C) 20,597
Ben Pickles (Lab) 15,751
James Monaghan (LD) 3,351
Arnold Warneken (Green) 5,429
Mike Jordon (Reform) 7,288
John Hall (Yorkshire) 743
York Central – Labour hold
Richard Hudson (C) 5,383
Rachael Maskell (Lab) 24,537 – Elected
Alan Page (LD) 3,051
Lars Kramm (Green) 5,185
Cliff Bond (Reform) 4,721
Roger James (Ind) 131
Ruairi Kendall (Ind) 98
Alasdair Lord (Ind) 133
Leo Mayne (Ind) 84
York Outer – Labour gain
Julian Sturdy (C) 13,770
Luke Charters (Lab) 23,161 (Elected)
Andrew Hollyer (LD) 5,496
Michael Kearney (Green) 2,212
John Crispin-Bailey (Reform) 5,912
Darren Borrows (Ind) 66
Keith Hayden (Ind) 141
Hal Mayne (Ind) 88
David Eadington (Yorkshire) 260
