All constituencies in Yorkshire have now declared their results, with Labour taking huge gains from the Conservatives in a landslide victory.

Throughout the day yesterday, voters headed to their polling stations across Yorkshire, in schools, community centres and even pubs to cast their vote.

Below, we’ve listed the full list of all 54 constituencies in Yorkshire and every candidate who stood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After winning his seat, Rishi Sunak said he had phoned Sir Keir Starmer to concede defeat, and was now flying to London to meet the King.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making a speech during a visit to Redditch, Worcestershire, while on the General Election campaign trail

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was again experiencing the “sunlight of hope” after the Labour landslide.

It comes as the exit poll showed Labour is on course for a huge majority, with the Conservatives suffering their worst ever results.

With a change in the boundaries for many constituencies across Yorkshire, many seats can’t be directly compared to the last election, held in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the list below, C stands for Conservative, Lab for Labour, LD for Liberal Democrats, Green for the Green Party, Reform for Reform UK, Eng Dem for the English Democrats, Ind for Independent, Soc Lab for Socialist Labour Party, ADF for Alliance for Democracy and Freedom Party, WPB for Workers Party of Britain, Climate for The Climate Party, PartyWomen is The Party of Women, TUSC is Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, CPA is Christian Peoples Alliance, Loony is Monster Raving Loony Party, Binface is Count Binface Party, SJP is Social Justice Party, Rejoin is The Rejoin EU Party and Yorkshire for The Yorkshire Party.

To find our what’s going on in your constituency, simply search the page using the search function in your browser (which can be found in the dropdown menu on the top right of your browser) or press Ctrl + F on your keyboard to open up the search function, then type in your constituency.

Here is the full list of candidates in Yorkshire’s constituencies:

Barnsley North – Labour hold

Tamas Kovacs (C) 3,083

Dan Jarvis (Lab) 18,610 (Elected)

Penny Baker (LD) 1,336

Tom Heyes (Green) 1,805

Robert Lomas (Reform) 10,799

Janus Polenceusz (Eng Dem) 42

Neil Fisher (Ind) 616

Tony Devoy (Yorkshire) 603

Barnsley South – Labour hold

Suzanne Pearson (C) 3,247

Stephanie Peacock (Lab) 16,399 (Elected)

Simon Clement-Jones (LD) 1,172

Trevor Mayne (Green) 1,521

David White (Reform) 11,651

Maxine Spencer (Eng Dem) 149

Terry Robinson (Soc Lab) 227

Simon Biltcliffe (Yorkshire) 716

Beverley and Holderness – Conservative hold

Graham Stuart (C) 15,501 (Elected)

Margaret Pinder (Lab) 15,377

Denis Healy (LD) 3,386

Jonathan Stephenson (Green) 1,647

Andy Smith (Reform) 8,198

John Ottaway (ADF) 74

Chris Collin (Soc Dem) 89

George McManus (Yorkshire) 625

Bradford East – Labour hold

Aubrey Holt (C) 3,450

Imran Hussain (L) 14,098 (Elected)

Robert O’Carroll (LD) 1,910

Celia Hickson (Green) 2,571

Jacob Anstey (Reform) 4,952

Mohammed Rahman (Ind) 817

Amer Rehman (Ind) 683

Talat Sajawal (Ind) 7,909

Richard Riley (Soc Dem) 65

Lara Barras (Yorkshire) 761

Bradford South - Labour hold

Zaf Shah (C) 4,853

Judith Cummins (Lab) 11,833 (Elected)

Anthony Smith (LD) 954

Matt Edwards (Green) 3,366

Ian Eglin (Reform) 7,441

Harry Boota (WPB) 513

Therese Hirst (Eng Dem) 248

Rehiana Ali (Ind) 3,345

Jonathan Barras (Yorkshire) 489

Bradford West – Labour Hold

Nigel Moxon (C) 3,055

Naz Shah (Lab) 11,724 (Elected)

Imad Ahmed (LD) 756

Khalid Mahmood (Green) 3,690

Jamie Hinton-Wardle (Reform) 2,958

Umar Ghafoor (Ind) 334

Akeel Hussain (Ind) 3,547

Muhammed Islam (Ind) 11,017

Bridlington and The Wolds – Conservative hold

Charlie Dewhirst (C) 14,846 (Elected)

Sarah Carter (Lab) 11,721

Jayne Phoenix (LD) 3,097

Gill Leek (Green) 1,595

Maria Bowtell (Reform) 10,350

Tom Cone (Ind) 309

Carlo Verda (Soc Dem) 104

Tim Norman (Yorkshire) 915

Brigg and Immingham – Conservative hold

Martin Vickers (C) 15,905 (Elected)

Najmul Hussain (Lab) 12,662

Eleanor Rylance (LD) 1,442

Amie Watson (Green) 1,905

Paul Ladlow (Reform) 10,594

Calder Valley – Labour gain

Vanessa Lee (C) 13,055

Josh Fenton-Glynn (L) 22,046 (Elected)

Donal O’Hanlon (LD) 2,587

Kieran Turner (Green) 3,701

Donald Walmsley (Reform) 7,644

Jim McNeill (Soc Dem) 171

James Vasey (Yorkshire) 404

Colne Valley – Labour gain from Conservative

Jason McCartney (C) 14,007

Paul Davies (Lab) 18,970 (Elected)

Katharine Macy (LD) 2,007

Heather Peacock (Green) 3,480

Stuart Hale (Reform) 7,298

Timothy Millea (Yorkshire) 459

Dewsbury and Batley - Independent gain

Lalit Suryawanshi (C) 4,182

Heather Iqbal (Lab) 8,707

John Rossington (LD) 1,340

Simon Cope (Green) 2,048

Johnathan Thackray (Reform) 6,152

Iqbal Mohamed (Ind) 15,641 (Elected)

Doncaster Central – Labour hold

Nick Allen (C) 7,964

Sally Jameson (Lab) 17,515 (Elected)

Greg Ruback (LD) 1,199

Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) 1,880

Surjit Duhre (Reform) 7,886

Tosh McDonald (WPB) 758

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire) 742

Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme – Labour gain

Nick Fletcher (C) 12,811

Lee Pitcher (Lab) 15,122 (Elected)

Nicola Turner (LD) 1,166

Paul Garrett (Green) 1,400

Irwen Martin (Reform) 8,487

Michael Longfellow (Climate) 146

Doncaster North - Labour hold

Glenn Bluff (C) 7,105

Ed Miliband (Lab) 16,231 (Elected)

Jonathan Harston (LD) 1,045

Tony Nicholson (Green) 1,778

Frank Calladine (BDP) 1,160

Catherine Briggs (PartyWomen) 452

Dave Bettney (Soc Dem) 1,960

Andy Hiles (TUSC) 212

Christopher Dawson (Yorkshire) 1,059

Goole and Pocklington – Conservative hold

Sir David Davis (C) 18,981 (Elected)

Liam Draycott (Lab) 15,409

Dale Needham (LD) 3,380

Angela Stone (Green) 2,451

Rich Kelly (Reform) 9,054

Shona Wade (Ind) 467

Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes – Labour gain

Lia Nici (C) 10,533

Melanie Onn (Lab) 15,336 (Elected)

John Lawson (LD) 1,036

Ed Fraser (Green) 1,115

Oliver Freeston (Reform) 10,533

Christopher Stephenson (Soc Dem) 108

Mark Gee (TUSC) 222

Halifax – Labour hold

Hazel Sharp (C) 7,866

Kate Dearden (Lab) 14,135 (Elected)

Samuel Jackson (LD) 2,359

Martin Hey (Green) 4,133

James Griffith-Jones (Reform) 7,811

Shakir Saghir (WPB) 2,543

Perveen Hussain (Ind) 1,367

Harrogate and Knaresborough – Lib Dem Gain from Conservatives

Andrew Jones (C) 15,738

Conrad Whitcroft (Lab) 4,153

Tom Gordon (LD) 23,976 (elected)

Shan Oakes (Green) 1,762

Jonathan Swales (Reform) 5,679

Paul Haslam (Ind) 620

Stephen Metcalfe (ND) 136

Huddersfield – Labour hold

Tony McGrath (C) 6,559

Harpreet Uppal (Lab) 15,101 (Elected)

Jan Dobrucki (LD) 1,741

Andrew Cooper (Green) 10,568

Susan Laird (Reform) 6,196

Hull East – Labour hold

Kieran Persand (C) 2,715

Karl Turner (Lab) 13,047 (Elected)

Bob Morgan (LD) 3,252

Julia Brown (Green) 1,675

Neil Hunter (Reform) 9,127

Hull North and Cottingham – Labour hold

Callum Procter (C) 4,897

Diana Johnson (Lab) 18,480 (Elected)

Craig Woolmer (LD) 3,246

Kerry Harrison (Green) 2,322

Martin Baker (Reform) 7,801

Ahmet Cinalp (Ind) 720

Pauline Peachey (Ind) 161

Mike Whale (TUSC) 262

Rowan Halstead (Yorkshire) 339

Hull West and Haltemprice – Labour gain

Rachel Storer (C) 6,924

Emma Hardy (Lab) 17,875 (Elected)

Linda Johnson (LD) 2,625

Kevin Paulson (Green) 1,748

Julie Peck (Reform) 8,896

Lucy Needham (Soc Dem) 110

Keighley and Ilkley – Conservative hold

Robbie Moore (C) 18,589 (Elected)

John Grogan (Lab) 16,964

Chris Adams (LD) 970

John Wood (Green) 2,447

Andrew Judson (Reform) 4,782

Vaz Shabir (Ind) 2,036

Dominic Atlas (Yorkshire) 389

Leeds Central and Headingley – Labour hold

Jennifer Jackson (C) 2,237

Alex Sobel (Lab) 15,853 (Elected)

Chris Howley (LD) 2,611

Chris Foren (Green)7,431

Reggie Wray (Reform) 2,399

Owais Rajput (WPB) 691

Rob Walker (Soc Dem) 187

Louie Fulton (TUSC) 186

Leeds East – Labour hold

Sam Firth (C) 6,898

Richard Burgon (Lab) 18,610 (Elected)

Tobie Abel (LD) 1,445

Jennifer Norman (Green) 3,506

David Dresser (Reform) 7,345

Pete Young (Ind) 179

Niko Omilana (ND) 222

Catherine Dobson (Soc Dem) 519

David Hough (Yorkshire) 664

Leeds North East – Labour hold

Chris Whiteside (C) 7,177

Fabian Hamilton (Lab) 23,260 (Elected)

Gary Busuttil (LD) 2,168

Louise Jennings (Green) 5,911

Kieran White (Reform) 3,426

Dawud Islam (WPB) 2,067

Christopher Nicholson (CPA) 109

Stewart Hay (Climate) 91

Mike Davies (Green Soc) 259

Cordelia Lynan (Soc Dem) 125

Ian Cowling (Yorkshire) 574

Leeds North West – Labour gain

Thomas Averre (C) 10,986

Katie White (Lab) 22,882 (Elected)

Ryk Downes (LD) 5,641

Mick Bradley (Green) 3,231

Jayne Bond (Reform) 5,935

Kathy Bushell (Soc Dem) 78

Bob Buxton (Yorkshire) 1,024

Leeds South – Labour hold

Karen Cooksley (C) 4,172

Hilary Benn (Lab) 17,117 (Elected)

George Sykes (LD) 1,340

Ed Carlisle (Green) 5,838

Muhammad Azeem (WPB) 719

Janet Bickerdike (CPA) 341

Niko Omilana (ND) 277

Daniel Whetstone (Soc Dem) 1,874

Leeds South West and Morley – Labour gain

Andrea Jenkyns (C) 9,258

Mark Sewards (Lab) 17,681 (Elected)

Michael Fox (LD) 1,798

Chris Bell (Green) 2,522

James Kendall (Reform) 8,187

Nigel Perry (Soc Dem) 99

Howard Dews (Yorkshire) 664

Leeds West and Pudsey – Labour hold

Lee Farmer (C) 6,584

Rachel Reeves (Lab) 18,976 (Elected)

Dan Walker (LD) 1,743

Ann Forsaith (Green) 3,794

Andrea Whitehead (Reform) 6,281

Jamal El Kheir (WPB) 633

Sasha Watson (Soc Dem) 79

Darren Longhorn (Yorkshire) 404

Normanton and Hemsworth – Labour hold

Alice Hopkin (C) 4,995

Jon Trickett (Lab) 17,275 (Elected)

Craig Dobson (LD) 1,319

Ashton Howick (Green) 2,147

Callum Bushrod (Reform) 10,613

Ossett and Denby Dale – Labour gain

Mark Eastwood (C) 12,690

Jade Botterill (Lab) 17,232 (Elected)

James Wilkinson (LD) 1,785

Neil Doig (Green) 2,132

Sandra Senior (Reform) 9,224

David Herdson (Yorkshire) 810

Penistone and Stocksbridge – Labour gain

Miriam Cates (C) 10,430

Marie Tidball (Lab) 19,169 (Elected)

Rob Reiss (LD) 2,866

Andy Davies (Green) 2,044

Edward Dillingham (Reform) 9,456

Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley - Labour hold

Laura Weldon (C) 5,406

Yvette Cooper (Lab) 17,089 (Elected)

Jamie Needle (LD) 1,213

Olli Watkins (Green) 1,651

John Thomas (Reform) 5,406

Trevor Lake (Soc Dem) 139

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough - Labour hold

Oliver Harvey (C) 4,496

John Healey (Lab) 16,612 (Elected)

Paul Horton (LD) 1,137

Tom Hill (Green) 1,687

Adam Wood (Reform) 9,704

Robert Watson (WPB) 268

Richmond and Northallerton – Conservative hold

Rishi Sunak (C) 23,059 (Elected)

Tom Wilson (Lab) 10,874

Daniel Callaghan (LD) 4,322

Kevin Foster (Green) 2,058

Lee Taylor (Reform) 7,142

Louise Dickens (WPB) 90

Count Binface (Binface) 308

Jason Barnett (Ind) 27

Angie Campion (Ind) 33

Brian Richmond (Ind) 222

Sir Archibald Stanton (Loony) 99

Niko Omilana (ND) 160

Rio Goldhammer (Yorkshire) 132

Rother Valley – Labour gain

Alexander Stafford (C) 15,025

Jake Richards (Lab) 16,023 (Elected)

Colin Taylor (LD) 1,175

Paul Martin (Green) 1,706

Tony Harrison (Reform) 7,679

Rotherham – Labour hold

Sarah Champion (Lab) 16,671 (Elected)

Adam Carter (LD) 2,824

Tony Mabbott (Green) 2,632

John Cronly (Reform) 11,181

Taukir Iqbal (WPB) 1,714

Ishtiaq Ahmad (Ind) 547

David Atkinson (Yorkshire) 11,181

Scarborough and Whitby – Labour gain

Roberto Weeden-Sanz (C) 12,350

Alison Hume (Lab) 17,758 (Elected)

Robert Lockwood (LD) 1,899

Annette Hudspeth (Green) 1,719

David Bowes (Reform) 9,657

Asa Jones (SJP) 285

Thomas Foster (Soc Dem) 76

Lee Derrick (Yorkshire) 477

Scunthorpe – Labour gain

Holly Mumby-Croft (C) 11,942

Nic Dakin (Lab) 15,484 (Elected)

Cahal Burke (LD) 942

Nick Cox (Green) 1,218

Darren Haley (Reform) 8,163

Scott Curtis (Heritage) 100

Abdul Butt (Ind) 1,202

Selby – Labour gain from Conservative

Charles Richardson (C) 12,593

Keir Mather (Lab) 22,788 (Elected)

Christian Vassie (LD) 1,792

Angela Oldershaw (Green) 2,484

David Burns (Reform) 9,565

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough – Labour hold

Aaron Jacob (C) 4.069

Gill Furniss (Lab) 16,301 (Elected)

William Sapwell (LD) 1,694

Christine Gilligan Kubo (Green) 4,701

Mark Tyler (WPB) 1,437

Maxine Bowler (Ind) 2,537

Jeremy Turner (Soc Dem) 873

Sheffield Central – Labour hold

Lucy Stephenson (C) 2,339

Abtisam Mohamed (Lab) 16,569 (Elected)

Sam Christmas (LD) 2,174

Angela Argenzio (Green) 8,283

Caitlin Hardy (WPB) 656

Alison Teal (Ind) 1,039

Annie Stoker (Soc Dem) 334

Isabelle France (TUSC) 409

Sheffield Hallam – Labour hold

Isaac Howarth (C) 6,205

Olivia Blake (Lab) 23,875 (Elected)

Shaffaq Mohammed (LD) 15,686

Jason Leman (Green) 4,491

Mo Moui-Tabrizy (WPB) 281

Sam Chapman (Rejoin) 409

Andrew Cowell (Soc Dem) 654

Sheffield Heeley – Labour hold

Lorna Maginnis (C) 5,242

Louise Haigh (Lab) 21,230 (Elected)

Rebecca Atkinson (LD) 3,863

Alexi Dimond (Green) 5,926

Steven Roy (WPB) 594

Louise McDonald (PartyWomen) 482

Helen Jackman (Soc Dem) 711

Mick Suter (TUSC) 398

Sheffield South East – Labour hold

Caroline Kampila (C) 6,252

Clive Betts (Lab) 18,710 (Elected)

Sophie Thornton (LD) 3,421

Hannah Nicklin (Green) 3,158

Muzafar Rahman (WPB) 1,453

Jack Carrington (Ind) 1,716

Matthew Leese (Soc Dem) 1,061

Shipley – Labour gain from Conservative

Philip Davies (C) 13,135

Anna Dixon (Lab) 21,738 (Elected)

Graham Reed (LD) 1,341

Kevin Warnes (Green) 3,605

Simon Dandy (Reform) 7,238

Waqas Khan (WPB) 269

Darryl Morton-Wright (CPA) 96

Nagbea Nagbea (Ind) 297

Paul Shkurka (Soc Dem) 137

Will Grant (Yorkshire) 447

Skipton and Ripon – Conservative hold

Julian Smith (C) 18,833 (Elected)

Malcolm Birks (Lab) 17,183

Andrew Murday (LD) 4,194

Andy Brown (Green) 3,446

Simon Garvey (Reform) 8,516

Guy Phoenix (Heritage) 158

Keith Tordoff (Ind) 493

Ryan Kett (Yorkshire) 627

Spen Valley – Labour gain

Laura Evans (C) 9,859

Kim Leadbeater (Lab) 16,076 (Elected)

Alison Brelsford (LD) 1,425

Martin Price (Green) 2,284

Sarah Wood (Reform) 9,888

Javed Bashir (Ind) 1,526

Thirsk and Malton – Conservative hold

Kevin Hollinrake (C) 19,544 (Elected)

Lisa Banes (Lab) 11,994

Steve Mason (LD) 5,379

Richard McLane (Green) 2,986

Mark Robinson (Reform) 8,963

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Brownlee (Yorkshire) 931​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Wakefield and Rothwell – Labour gain

Arnold Craven (C) 7,322

Simon Lightwood (Lab) 17,773 (Elected)

Stewart Golton (LD) 3,249

Ash Routh (Green) 2,389

David Dews (Reform) 8,427

Keith Mason (WPB) 705

Nicholas Sanders (Soc Dem) 185

Brent Hawskley (Yorkshire) 606

Wetherby and Easingwold – Conservative hold

Alec Shelbrooke (C) 20,597

Ben Pickles (Lab) 15,751

James Monaghan (LD) 3,351

Arnold Warneken (Green) 5,429

Mike Jordon (Reform) 7,288

John Hall (Yorkshire) 743

York Central – Labour hold

Richard Hudson (C) 5,383

Rachael Maskell (Lab) 24,537 – Elected

Alan Page (LD) 3,051

Lars Kramm (Green) 5,185

Cliff Bond (Reform) 4,721

Roger James (Ind) 131

Ruairi Kendall (Ind) 98

Alasdair Lord (Ind) 133

Leo Mayne (Ind) 84

York Outer – Labour gain

Julian Sturdy (C) 13,770

Luke Charters (Lab) 23,161 (Elected)

Andrew Hollyer (LD) 5,496

Michael Kearney (Green) 2,212

John Crispin-Bailey (Reform) 5,912

Darren Borrows (Ind) 66

Keith Hayden (Ind) 141

Hal Mayne (Ind) 88