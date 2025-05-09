Controversial proposals for new houses and commercial units on the edge of a North Yorkshire market town are to be decided by a planning inspector after council planners failed to make a decision.

The applicant behind a proposed new development in Helmsley appealed to the Planning Inspectorate on the basis of non-determination from North Yorkshire Council on the application, first submitted in January 2023.

A planning inspector will now make a decision on the scheme following a public hearing in July.

The outline application is for up to 50 houses and open spaces, as well as commercial, industrial and storage facilities on land off Riccal Drive, Helmsley.

The scheme has attracted criticism from local residents, with 80 objections submitted to the council.

Helmsley Town Council also registered its concerns about the scheme.

Residents and councillors raised a range of potential issues, including the inclusion of the commercial areas alongside housing, development on a greenfield site and an increase in noise and traffic.

The town council acknowledges that the site was earmarked for development in the local plan, but said if the scheme was approved, measures should be taken to stop the housing being used as holiday lets or second homes.

Members of the Thirsk and Malton area planning committee will discuss the housing and commercial units application when they meet next week.

In order for the council to decide what position it will take at the appeal, councillors will be asked to make a decision on whether they would have approved the application if they had been given the chance.

Planning officer Alan Goforth said in a report to members that had the authority been determining the decision, councillors would have recommended the scheme be approved.

He said: “The development of this site would make an important contribution towards the supply of deliverable housing and employment land within the locality

“The proposal generates economic benefits, including dedicated employment floor space and job creation in line with the development plan allocation. In addition there would be a new homes bonus, increased council tax revenue and increased resident spending in the area.

“Social benefits include increased housing supply, including affordable housing, which are given significant weight.”

The report does not state why a decision on the application was not made.

The land is adjacent to a plot for controversial plans for the North York Moors National Park Authority’s new headquarters, which were approved earlier this year.