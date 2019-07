Check out our round-up of who is backing Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, or remaining impartial. READ MORE: Rail bosses urged by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to avoid closures on busy weekends after August Bank Holiday row

1. Kevin Hollinrake,Thirsk and Malton MP Backs Boris Johnson.

2. Robert Goodwill, Whitby and Scarborough MP Backs Jeremy Hunt.

3. Alec Shelbrooke, Elmet and Rothwell MP Impartial.

4. Julian Sturdy, York Outer MP Backs Boris Johnson.

