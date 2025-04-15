Hillsborough Law delayed beyond 36th anniversary of tragedy despite Starmer promise

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister had pledged to introduce a bill before the anniversary of the tragedy, which would place a legal duty of candour on public authorities and require officials to be honest and transparent.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans were killed as a result of a crush at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

The football fans were initially blamed and it took decades for their families to get justice.

Campaigners have been calling for legislation to prevent these experiences happening again, and to help victims of other scandals to get justice.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government is committed to working “at pace” to deliver justice for victims, survivors and families.

Fans of Liverpool display a tifo in tribute to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster. Credit: Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking to reporters, including The Yorkshire Post, yesterday, he said: “The Hillsborough disaster will always remain one of the greatest stains on the history of this country.

“Ahead of the 36th anniversary, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives and to the families and campaigners who have showed endless determination to get justice.

“Nothing can ever undo the years of injustice they suffered, but we are determined to enshrine their profound legacy as we work to introduce a Hillsborough law that will deliver the justice they deserve.”

Pressed on a timetable for bringing forward a bill, he said: “Having consulted with groups over recent weeks and months, we believe more time is needed to draft the best version of a Hillsborough law, but we remain fully committed to bringing this legislation at pace, and we’ll obviously continue to work with them in the weeks ahead and provide an update when we’ve got it.”

Asked if Sir Keir would apologise for the delay, the spokesman said: “We remain fully committed to bringing this legislation in at pace.

“Our engagement with victims, families and survivors is essential to get this right, and we’re committed to continuing to work with them on this legislation.”

Campaigners want a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries – with the potential for criminal sanctions for officials or organisations which mislead or obstruct investigations.

Last month, it was reported that a meeting between the Prime Minister and campaigners had been cancelled, with claims officials were attempting to have the contents of a bill watered down.