Stonebridge Homes has today been granted a final approval by Harrogate Borough Council at the third time of asking after previously being told to rethink its Station Road scheme in Goldsborough and hold a meeting with councillors and residents.

This meeting was held in August but it was followed only by complaints that the developers “weren’t willing to shift” on issues including the density and design of the homes.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s planning committee today, councillor Andrew Paraskos said: “A meeting did take place but there was no movement from the developers at all.

Plans for 36 homes in Goldsborough have been approved

“Residents understand that there will be something on this plot, but they would just like something that is more in keeping with the village. We have deferred this plan twice and I think it is now time to refuse it.”

Resident Noel Evans also said the plans appeared to be “set in stone with no bridge for improvements” and that the development would amount to a “public tearing up of the Goldsborough conservation area”.

The conservation area sits adjacent to the site and was introduced in 2008 as an area of architectural and historical interest, including much of the village.

Mr Evans said: “The tallest buildings proposed on this site will be amongst the highest buildings in Goldsborough – higher than the church and Goldsborough Hall. This will irretrievably destroy the historic skyline. This site needs an entirely fresh and appropriate set of plans.”

He added: “The conservation area is a sham and has no reason to exist with this council.”

In its latest proposals, Stonebridge Homes included additional tree planting and information relating to materials.

The developers also argued the plans met national requirements and had received the backing of council officers three times with recommendations of approval.

Becky Lomas, an agent for Stonebridge Homes, told today’s meeting: “The proposal before you today creates a well-designed scheme which is able to meet national requirements.

“This is a position which has been supported by council officers three times now at planning committee and the proposal of 36 dwellings is not considered to be in conflict with the development plan.”

The plans – which include a mix of one to five-bedroom properties – received 39 objections from residents and no letters of support.