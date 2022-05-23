The jury heard how he forced the then teenager to drink gin and tonic and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire following a party in January 2008.

The victim, now 29, said he was left feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” after Khan, then 34, touched his feet and legs, coming within “a hair’s breadth” of his privates, as he went to sleep in a top bunkbed.

Khan, who denied sexual assault, was jailed for 18 months at Southwark Crown Court this afternoon by Mr Justice Baker.

Former MP Imran Ahmad Khan arrives at Southwark Crown Court,

The judge said he had shown no remorse, adding: “The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago.”

Khan showed no emotion as he was taken down to the cells, carrying, among his possessions, a bag from an upmarket men’s grooming shop.

Mr Justice Baker said he had displayed a “significant degree of brutality” in the lead up to the assault, as he dragged his victim upstairs and threw him on to a bed.

“I am satisfied that the complainant was particularly vulnerable, and not only was he 15 years of age at the date of the offence, but I accept his mother’s description that he was not very worldly and very young for his age,” he said.

“Although it may well be, over the years, you had let yourself believe you had got away with having committed this offence, I am sure you were aware from the outset there was a risk there would be a day of reckoning.”

Khan has said he will appeal against his conviction, and Gudrun Young QC, defending, said on Monday: “Mr Khan denies this offence and maintains today he is not guilty of it.”

Reading an impact statement in court, his victim said he has had “suicidal thoughts” and suffered difficulties in his relationship and work.

“Because of this assault, throughout my teenage years I found being touched in any way difficult,” he said.

“My mental health has deteriorated rapidly since deciding to come forward and having to constantly relive an event I tried to bury for such a long time,” he continued.