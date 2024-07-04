In photos: Yorkshire heads to the polls to vote in the General Election 2024

Our photographers have been out capturing scenes from across the county.
1. Leeds
A dog waits outside the Polling Station at the Lord Darcy Public House (Barons Bar) Harrogate Road, Alwoodley, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 4th July 2024Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Bedale
A member of the armed forces and family arrive early to vote for the General Election at the polling station set up in holiday accommodation at The Woodman Inn, Burneston near Bedale. Photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Northallerton
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.Photo: Danny Lawson
4. Hull
Residents of Hull voting at USH Hair and Beauty Salon, Wold Road, Hull, on the day of the UK's General Election 2024. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.Photo: James Hardisty