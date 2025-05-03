In the new multi-party system, every vote matters more than ever

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, Reform UK overturned an almost 14,700 majority to win by just six votes.

I wonder if Sir Keir Starmer wishes he had campaigned in the seat? His absence was certainly noticeable.

What these elections have shown is that people’s votes matter more than ever.

Gone are the days of whopping majorities where candidates do not even need to show up to get elected.

We are in a new era of multi-party politics, and it looks set to stay.

Nigel Farage (left) and Sarah Pochin of the Reform Party speak to members of the media as a vote recount is conducted during the Runcorn and Helsby by-election. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images | Getty Images

In the 2024 general election, we saw a huge rise in the number of marginal seats - with one in five being won with less than 5 per cent of the vote.

That trend has continued in these elections as Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have all risen, while Labour and the Tories have suffered.

In Doncaster, three parties were within 6.6 per cent of each other.

While in the West of England mayoral race, five parties were within 11 per cent of one and other.

This illustrates that if you go out and vote, you will make a difference.

There is no sign that this won’t continue until the next election.

I would caution against reading too far into these election results, or saying they show Nigel Farage is certain to become the next Prime Minister.

Yes, it has been a remarkable set of elections for Reform UK winning more than half a dozen county councils.

The tricky part comes next. Like Labour, Mr Farage has promised change - and like Labour he will find it hard to deliver.

This could be the high point of Reform UK, as unencumbered by time in office they swept to power on both banks of the Humber and in town halls across the country.

However, by the time the next election rolls around the anti-Farage vote will be a lot more co-ordinated and tactical voting could make a huge difference with tiny majorities.