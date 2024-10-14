Jake Richards: meet the new Rother Valley MP who moved to Yorkshire for his daughter

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman

Political Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Just a few years ago, while practising as a family law barrister, Jake Richards had no intention of becoming an MP.

This week, he made his debut in the Parliamentary five-a-side football match, playing on the same team as Ian Duncan Smith. 

“I’m 35 now now but in my head I’m still a sprightly 21, so playing alongside people in their 70s was a bit of an ego boost”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally from Tottenham, and still a Spurs fan, he met his fiancee who is from Wickersley, and came to know the pocket of Yorkshire he now represents. 

“She basically said to me, if we’re going to have children, she wanted them to be in Yorkshire. So our daughter was born last year, but before that we started making the transition.”

Asked if he had long wanted to be an MP, he said: “God no. I had a very nice life before this!

“It was the Summer of ‘22, the end of Boris Johnson and the Liz Truss era.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley.Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley.
Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley.

“I’m not a particularly tribal person, my best friend is a card-carrying Tory and I don’t think of it as a war between two tribes, but at that moment I was utterly disillusioned by the people who were in charge of our country.

“I thought they were lying to people, failing people, not just on partygate and all the scandals but actually on the fundamentals and where they were trying to take the country.

“I didn’t find it shocking, just utterly depressing. I just felt ‘we’re a great country, and we deserve leaders who have more character than that.

“I ended up thinking if not now then when, and if not me then who else? And now here I am.”

Related topics:Rother ValleyYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice