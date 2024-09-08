Sir Keir Starmer says he is worried about the 'rise of the far right' after summer riots
The Prime Minister also said he did not think Britain was a racist country, and pointed to the “decent” people who joined clean-up efforts following August’s unrest.
The riots were sparked after three young girls were killed in an attack in the Merseyside town of Southport on July 29.
Hundreds of people have now been through the court system for riot-related offences, after clashing with police and attacking hotels housing asylum seekers, among other actions.
On Friday, Thomas Birley, 27, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, was jailed for nine years for trying to set the Manvers Holiday Inn Express on fire, the longest sentence given to anyone for their involvement in the disorder.
The judge said he was particularly concerned about aspects of a pre-sentence report which pointed to Birley having an interest which “borders the territory, if not crosses it, to a white supremacist mindset”.
The Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg there was “racism there” during the unrest in the early weeks of August, adding: “Yes I accept that across the country people have strong views about things like immigration.
“I accept that, but I am not prepared to tolerate that sort of disorder under any circumstances.
“Nor will I change Government policy one bit as a result of that sort of violence.”
Sir Keir said he did not think Britain was a “racist country” but one of “decent people, tolerant people”.
“The real Britain was the people who came out the day after in Southport. It was incredible, people came out with their trowels, with their brooms, they cleaned up, they rebuilt. They are the real face of Britain and that is the Britain that I think is essential to reuniting and bringing this country back together.”
Sir Keir shared concerns about the rise of far-right political parties across Europe, pointing to recent victories by Alternative For Germany (AfD) in German regional elections, and the gains by Marine le Pen’s National Rally in the French parliament.
He told the BBC: “I am worried about the rise of the far right. I mean, we can see what is happening in Germany with the recent election, see what is happening in France and other countries.
“I am worried about the far right because it is the snake oil of the easy answer. I am convinced that the answer to it is delivery in Government.”
