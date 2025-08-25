Kirklees Council approves plans to turn part of ex-Aldo’s site into housing

Housing plans for a once-popular Cleckheaton restaurant have been given the green light by Kirklees Council.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Aldo’s restaurant at 6-14 Central Parade at Dewsbury Road closed its doors last year. It is understood the Italian restaurant had operated under its original ownership for decades before being taken over by new owners in 2019. From that point onwards, it served both Italian and Indian cuisine as Aldo’s and Chakkra restaurants.

This summer, plans were submitted by A Hyko seeking permission to change the first floor of the premises from its use as part of the restaurant to housing, with two, self-contained flats planned for the site. The plans say that all habitable rooms will have external windows and bin storage will be provided at the rear in the parking area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the application, the ground floor will continue to have a commercial or business use, with it registered on Companies House as of January 2025 as a licenced restaurant – Verona. Now, the plans can become a reality, as Kirklees Council has granted planning permission, subject to conditions.

Chakkra and Aldo's, Cleckheaton.

During the planning process, just one comment on the application had been made by the Spen Valley Civic Society. While the group said they supported the principle of converting unused town centre space, they posed several questions to ensure that the development represented a “good quality” development.