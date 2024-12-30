Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From January 1, school fees will have the 20 per cent VAT rate added to them, which Labour says will help fund the core schools budget.

The Treasury says the tax change will add £1.5bn in the next financial year, rising to £1.7bn by 2029-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “It’s time things are done differently.

"Ending the VAT break for private schools means an additional £1.7bn a year that can go towards our state schools where 94 per cent of this country’s children are educated.

“That means more teachers, higher standards, and the best chance in life for all our children as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”

While Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson claimed that middle-class parents “who have largely been priced out of private schools” support the policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad