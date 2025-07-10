Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Coppard said “there’s frustration in the region” after The Yorkshire Post revealed that the Department for Transport was pausing the Midland Main Line electrification project.

This means Sheffield will remain the only major UK city without electrified rail services, instead relying on older, more polluting diesel trains that are slower and less reliable.

Electrifying the route between the Steel City and London would have cut journey times by around 15 minutes, but this week the Government said it was prioritising other projects.

South Yorkshire previously missed out when HS2 to Sheffield was one of the first legs to be cancelled.

Mr Coppard, the South Yorkshire Mayor, said: “There’s frustration in the region.

“After decades of national underinvestment in our transport network, we’re having to wait longer for vital rail improvements that would create jobs, opportunities and economic growth. It feels like one step forward and two steps back.

“We were told HS2 would come to Sheffield. That was cancelled.

“Now electrification of Midland Main Line is being paused. All we’re asking for is a fair deal.