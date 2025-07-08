A new rail station planned for Haxby will go ahead following uncertainty over Government funding for the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Transport announced on Tuesday, July 8 it has given the green light to the scheme after it was placed under review last year.

Labour Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said it came as part of £92bn in Government funding for road and rail upgrades which aimed to fast-track economic growth and jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has contacted York Council for further comment.

(From left to right) Liberal Democrat Haxby and Wigginton councillors Ed Pearson (former councillor), Ian Cuthbertson and Andrew Hollyer at the levelling crossing in Towthorpe Lane, Haxby, York.

The announcement marks an end to uncertainty facing the £24 million scheme after the Labour Government placed it under review along with other transport projects a year ago.

It came as part of a wider review into Government spending launched by Chancellor Rachel Reeves weeks after Labour won last year’s general election.

The review saw the chancellor axe the £500 million Restoring Your Railways fund which Haxby Station was set to receive £3.5 million from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the station, which were approved in 2024, have been under review since last year though York Council has previously said it remains committed to seeing it through.

York’s opposition Liberal Democrats and Conservative groups both criticised the Government’s move and have called for funding to be reinstated since last year.

Liberal Democrat Haxby and Wigginton ward councillor Richard Watson said that while the news was welcome, it was frustrating that a year had been lost due to the uncertainty.

Coun Watson said: “The funding was in place, the business case was ready, and local people were behind it, there was no excuse for the delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to thank all of the residents who stood with us throughout this campaign, it’s thanks to their persistence, alongside Liberal Democrats, that this project is back on track.”

Government data shows that the Haxby scheme will bring around an extra 20,000 people within 3km of a rail station.

The Department for Transport stated it would help provide easy access between York and Leeds and open up a wealth of opportunies for work, leisure and travel.

The go ahead for the project comes alongside Government approval for more than 50 transport projects including the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to complete the dualling of the road to create a contious carriageway between the M6 at Penrith to the A1 (M) at Scotch Corner.

Improvements including the creation of a new roundabout at the A164 Jocks Lodge junction, near Beverley in East Yorkshire, will also continue to be funded following the announcement.

Transport Secretary Ms Alexander said the investment would help make every day journeys easier and deliver on the Government’s aim to oversee the building of 1.5 million new homes.

The secretary of state said: “Transport is the backbone of our economy, which is why we are giving them the record funding boost they need.