Labour mayor accuses Rachel Reeves of 'missing rural and coastal communities' in Spending Review
David Skaith pulled no punches in response to Rachel Reeves’ House of Commons’ statement yesterday, which saw funds allocated for a bus franchising pilot in his patch.
However, Mr Skaith believes this falls short of the transport funding given to the city regions, with a source telling The Yorkshire Post it is felt there is a “two-tier system of mayors”.
The Labour mayor said: “The Spending Review brought some welcome investment to York and North Yorkshire - including a commitment to York Central and a bus franchising pilot.
“Across the country, this is a long overdue commitment to improving people’s lives, with investments in affordable housing, schools and our NHS.
“This government had a real chance to show it was serious about rural and coastal areas - but it missed it.
“We need real investment in our transport infrastructure and our communities to unlock our region’s full potential and ensure that every place can thrive.
“These announcements fall well short of what we need to deliver the full ambitions we have in our region - better transport, better jobs, and opportunities for everyone.”
Ms Reeves announced more than £10bn of transport funding to the North’s city regions last week, including £2.1bn to West Yorkshire and £1.5bn to South Yorkshire.
The amount given to the newer mayoral combined authorities - including York and North Yorkshire and Hull and East Yorkshire - has not been announced yet, but The Yorkshire Post understands it is a fraction of that total.
Mr Skaith is also understood to be frustrated that his region missed out on innovation funding, despite being home to several world-class universities and training colleges.
In South Yorkshire, Mayor Oliver Coppard said the Spending Review had “some good news, but still work to do”.
“We saw a massive £39bn for housing nationally which will mean more homes being built here, particularly more social homes,” he said.
“There’s £30m for an Innovation Accelerator which will help us grow the industries of the future right here.”
However, Mr Coppard added: “Less positively, we didn’t hear anything about new money for South Yorkshire Police, which is disappointing, so I will keep on pressing the government for the funding we need to keep our communities safe.”
