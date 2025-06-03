Yorkshire businesses write to Chancellor to back £14bn rail plan from Lord Blunkett

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Home Secretary was invited by Yorkshire’s three Labour mayors - Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin and David Skaith - to write a review of the county’s rail network ahead of next week’s Spending Review.

Published last month, it found constrained and creaking Victorian-era infrastructure is holding the region back, with train services regularly failing to meet the needs of both passengers and businesses due to poor performance and a lack of reliability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Blunkett has put together a £14bn 15-year plan, which he says will add £20bn in gross added value to Yorkshire within a decade.

Now chief executives and directors from across the county have written to Chancellor Racheel Reeves, urging the Government to back these proposals and improve the region’s antiquated rail network.

This includes leaders from Yorkshire Building Society, Virgin Media O2 and the University of Bradford, as well as a number of higher education colleges and chambers of commerce.

The letter said: “We know improving rail infrastructure requires significant funding, but we strongly believe that by prioritising investment in Yorkshire rail infrastructure in the Spending Review will be a downpayment on improving economic growth and helping businesses and people to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L-R: Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin, Lord Blunkett and David Skaith. Credit: WYMCA | WYMCA

Signatory Tariq Shah, a co-chair of the South Yorkshire Business Advisory Board Co-Chairs, commented: “Rail connectivity isn't just about transport, it's about opportunity.

“Getting South Yorkshire back on track with investment in our rail infrastructure is a vital step in driving long term economic growth and improving access to jobs, education and innovation in our region.”

The Vigo Group chief executive added: “This is a region with huge potential. The investment is significant, but the positive impact of this investment will be far greater.

“This is not just a transport investment, it's a statement of ambition for our place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Wood, Chair of York and North Yorkshire Business Board said: “We have some incredibly talented businesses and people within our region, and they shouldn’t be stopped

in their tracks due to the current poor rail systems, which makes it difficult to travel in and out of the region for jobs, education and opportunity.

“I look forward to seeing the government prioritise this important issue, supporting Yorkshire, the North and the country to thrive.”

While Caroline Routh, executive director at Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, revealed that the limited timetabling sees audience members regularly leave before the end of a show to ensure they do not miss their train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Blunkett explained that this is a “credible and affordable plan, which presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to improve rail connectivity, and unlock economic growth and opportunities for all”.

It called for £2.4bn in the spending review to cover immediate projects, which include faster services between Leeds and Sheffield, longer and more modern trains across the network and faster times on the York to Scarborough line.