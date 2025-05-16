Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Blunkett, the former Home Secretary and Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP, was commissioned to write a review of the county’s rail network, as part of the mayors’ White Rose Agreement, and will today present his findings and recommendations to the Government.

It will show how constrained and creaking Victorian-era infrastructure is holding the region back, with train services regularly failing to meet the needs of both passengers and businesses due to poor performance and a lack of reliability.

Lord Blunkett said: "Yorkshire has been punching under its weight for far too long, and with the White Rose Agreement and this infrastructure plan, the three Mayors are determined to reverse this historic trend.

"It’s been a pleasure to be asked to pull together this credible and affordable plan, which presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to improve rail connectivity, and unlock economic growth and opportunities for all.”

L-R: Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy, Lord David Blunkett, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. Credit: York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority | York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

The report, titled “Yorkshire’s Plan for Rail”, will set out a “creditable and affordable” package of investment to transform connectivity between the North’s major centres.

It is calling for £2.4bn in the Government’s spending review in the summer and a total of £14bn over the next 15 years to deliver faster, more frequent and reliable train services.

This will focus on increasing capacity at Leeds, Sheffield and York, building a new through station at Bradford and a mainline station in Rotherham.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “A lack of investment stretching back decades has left Yorkshire with a rail network no longer fit for purpose. This is holding back ambitious growth plans for our regions which will put more money in people's pockets.”

The report also recommends carrying out upgrades between Leeds and Sheffield, and increasing the frequency of services for places such as Scarborough, the Esk Valley, Penistone Line and Wakefield's Five Towns.

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, said: “This is a credible, long-term plan to deliver the connectivity our communities need – creating better access to jobs, education and investment.”

While South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard added: “The plan we are launching today would address the fundamental issues we face as a region.