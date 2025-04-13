Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour is right to put growth at the centre of its agenda. The Conservative government left us with an economy in crisis and public trust in politics hanging by a thread. Rebuilding both starts with growth.

That word can feel abstract. But for me, growth means something real and urgent. It means fixing the foundations of our economy – backing businesses to innovate, become more sustainable, and create good jobs. It’s not just about stats on a spreadsheet; it’s about raising living standards and creating real opportunities. And to make it work, every community must be part of the journey.

York and North Yorkshire is often seen as a prosperous region – and in many ways it is. But that prosperity hides some of the most entrenched deprivation in the country. Some communities here have been left behind for generations. That can’t continue. Growth must be inclusive – supporting rural economies and coastal towns just as much as city centres.

That’s why I keep returning to our region’s strengths – in food and farming, agri-tech and research. These aren’t just economic sectors. They’re the building blocks of stronger, more connected communities. When they thrive, our people thrive.

David Skaith is the mayor of York and North Yorkshire. PIC: Richard Ponter

This focus on growth is at the heart of everything I am doing as York and North Yorkshire’s first Mayor. Devolution offers us a fresh start – a chance to build a regional economy that works for everyone. Crucially, it brings our towns, villages and rural areas into the conversation after years of being shut out.

But we’re not starting from scratch. Local councils have worked tirelessly despite a decade of brutal cuts – but they’ve been forced to do more with less, using broken tools. Poor transport, patchy broadband, unaffordable housing and fragmented services are holding us back. If we’re serious about growth, we have to fix the basics – and fast.

We’ve already hit the ground running. This week, alongside the Mayors of West and South Yorkshire and Lord David Blunkett, I presented the first project from our White Rose Agreement to the Transport Secretary: a plan to transform regional rail. Better connections between Sheffield, Leeds, York and our coastal towns will unlock opportunity and get the North moving again.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister announced a set of shared priorities between Mayors and Government – focusing on housing, digital infrastructure and innovation. These are the foundations of a stronger, fairer economy and the key to getting our Region back on track.

We’re ready to lead. York and North Yorkshire are on course to become the first carbon-negative region in England by 2040. We have the natural assets, the academic strength, and the entrepreneurial talent to get there. Now, we need the investment and partnerships to match that ambition.

People voted for change – and they were right to expect it. But real, meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight. Prioritising growth is how we turn hope into action. It’s how we raise living standards, build resilient communities, and restore people’s belief that politics can actually improve their lives.