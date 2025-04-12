Lord Blunkett and mayors show review of Yorkshire rail to Transport Secretary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Home Secretary and Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP is writing a report into the region’s rail connectivity for Yorkshire’s three metro mayors, as part of their new White Rose Agreement.

The review - which is set to be published in May - will look to make recommendations to Government ahead of the spending review on how to improve the region’s railways, which could in turn boost growth.

The mayors - Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and David Skaith - met the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, and Rail Minister, Peter Hendy, in York on Thursday evening with Lord Blunkett, to discuss the first draft of the report.

Lord Blunkett told The Yorkshire Post that “the joined-upness of the bid is really important” when pitching to the Government.

“Connectivity is going to be a major driver for achieving the Government’s goals in other areas, and housing is the classic example.”

L-R: Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy, Lord David Blunkett, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. Credit: York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority | York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

The New Labour titan said all of the recommendations are linked to making sure that the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) “is a starting point, and it shouldn’t be seen as an end point”.

The £11.5bn project involves electrifying the 76-mile route, building new tracks, installing digital signalling equipment and upgrading stations. It is due to be completed by 2033.

First announced back in 2011, TRU will increase capacity – allowing eight more trains to run each hour – improve reliability.

It will also cut journey times, so people can travel between York and Manchester in 61 minutes and from Leeds to Manchester in 42 minutes.

Sir Keir Starmer recently announced an additional £415m towards the project at an event near Huddersfield, however Lord Blunkett was clear this is just a “starting point”.

He explained the report compares the £12bn going towards a Manchester to Liverpool high-speed rail link, with the investment east of the Pennines.

Former Sheffield MP David Blunkett has said Labour must deliver change if they are to secure another General Election victory in a few years time. | Dean Atkins

“We need that kind of money being pumped in to connect our cities and towns, including the small towns, who benefit enormously from people being able to travel into Leeds or into Sheffield or into Bradford,” he said.

“The speed with which people could travel between Bradford and Leeds, if you got it down to 12 minutes, what a difference that would make.

“When you've got this connectivity, that suddenly opens up all sorts of possibilities.”

Lord Blunkett compared the route between Leeds and Sheffield, with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The cities are of similar sizes and the distance between them is roughly the same, yet in Scotland there are around 1.2m passengers travelling between the cities compared to 320,000 in Yorkshire.

Sheffield is one of the only major cities not to have any electric train services, while delays on this line filter across the rest of the network.

The review will call for the rapid electrification of the line. Lord Blunkett explained: “Getting the number of direct trains up, getting the speed up and getting the reliability up is going to persuade people that they can do the two-way journey.

“That then has a major knock on in terms of growth and regeneration.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Reliable and affordable public transport links are essential for supporting jobs and driving economic growth, key to our Plan for Change, and making travelling quicker, easier, and greener.