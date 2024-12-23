Labour Party announces candidate for Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor
Born, raised and educated in Hull and the East Riding, she has been a resident of Beverley for more than 23 years and serves as a local councillor. In 2012, she was elected to be the first female Labour mayor of the town.
In July, Ms Pinder was Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the Beverley and Holderness constituency in the General Election. She came second, behind the Conservative MP Graham Stuart, losing by just 124 votes.
Ms Pinder went up against Dr Dan Roper in a vote lasting from December 6 to 20 to be selected as Labour’s candidate in the mayoral election that is due to take place in May 2025.
She will be going up against the leaders of both East Riding of Yorkshire Council (Anne Handley – Conservative) and Hull City Council (Mike Ross – Lib Dem) in her bid to lead the Combined Authority. No other candidates have yet been announced.
Ms Pinder said: “The new devolved authority offers a tremendous opportunity for our rural, coastal and urban communities which have all too often been overlooked and left behind. I was born in Hull and live in the East Riding, and I know that our people are our greatest resource.
“As Labour’s candidate, I will work to overcome the divisions that have too often plagued our region. Only Labour can provide a true alternative to the Conservatives in East Riding and the Lib Dems in Hull, and deliver a transformative vision across the whole of the mayoral portfolio.”
