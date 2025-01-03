Labour plan to halve violence against women and girls 'remains unclear', experts say

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the election, Sir Keir Starmer said that one of Labour’s missions was to halve VAWG over the next 10 years.

Despite not featuring in the Prime Minister’s six “first steps for change” or five milestones in the “plan for change”, The Yorkshire Post understands the Government is still committed to this target.

As part of this, last September, the Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips announced police forces will start embedding domestic abuse specialists in their 999 control rooms early this year.

However, now three northern academics, Professor David Gadd, Dr Caroline Miles and Professor Barry Godfrey, have argued that while achieving this goal “is not the mission impossible it might appear”, it “remains unclear” how the Government will achieve this.

In an article published by The University of Manchester’s policy engagement unit, they point out that many new forms of gender-based violence have emerged in recent years, including digital crimes like “revenge porn” and “deepfake porn abuse”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Halifax's MP Kate Dearden in Halifax

According to 2022-23 Crime Survey for England and Wales, which estimates how many crimes have occurred even when they are unreported, 27 per cent of women said they had been victims of sexual assault – up sharply from 20% in 2013-14.

Last year, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing described VAWG as a “national emergency”.

“The standard solutions to tackle VAWG – more policing, bringing perpetrators to justice, imprisoning high risk high harm predators – are unlikely to dent these troubling statistics,” the academics said.

“Only one in 23 domestic abuse offences and less than three in 100 rapes recorded by the police result in a conviction.

“Moreover, the vast majority of gender-based violence is never reported to the police.”

Instead, the trio believes that the way to “shift the dial” is to identify repeat offenders and understand what could be done at earlier stages in their lives to prevent them becoming so dangerous.

“Research, along with the findings of domestic homicide reviews, routinely reveals histories of complex trauma in the lives of the most dangerous men, deriving often from experiences in childhood, institutional care and custody, and contained precariously by the consumption of alcohol, prescription drugs and illicit substances,” they wrote.

“Many perpetrators have also experienced seeing their mothers physically and/or sexually abused by fathers and stepfathers whom they wish to be nothing like.”

In a series of policy recommendations, the University of Manchester academics advocated “long-term investment in trauma-informed preventative work with boys and young men” to enable the Government to halve VAWG over the next decade.

But they said “This needs to be done in the context of wider public debate about men’s behaviour at home, in public spaces and in the workplace.”

Prof Gadd, Dr Miles and Prof Godfrey also highlighted emerging evidence which suggests that the attitudes of men and boys, including repeat offenders, can be improved “through well designed social media interventions.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: "There is still a long way to go to address the scale of violence and abuse suffered by women and girls in this country. Our mission to halve it within a decade will ensure police forces relentlessly pursue perpetrators who pose the greatest risk to women.