Leeds City Council’s long-standing chief executive Tom Riordan is moving to become the Department for Health and Social Care’s permanent secretary.

Mr Riordan, who has been in the post since 2010, announced he would be leaving the second largest local authority in England in May.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the team at the Department and coming back to the Civil Service where I started my career. There are few bigger challenges than health and social care, and not many bigger opportunities to make a positive difference to people.

“I have had an incredibly enjoyable career at Leeds City Council and will miss everyone greatly, but I know I’m leaving the council in safe hands. I’m looking forward to continuing to work in the city now as a key partner."

Mr Riordan previously said the council’s work in education and supporting vulnerable and elderly people were highlights. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he was “delighted” to welcome Mr Riordan to DHSC.

“He is a proven public service reformer with extensive experience in health and social care system transformation and preventative healthcare,” he said.

“His experience will be invaluable as we deliver the mission of this government to build an NHS and social care system fit for the future.”

While Leeds City Council leader Coun James Lewis said: “I’m very pleased to congratulate Tom on achieving such a crucial role in shaping how we forge better health and social care outcomes for everybody.

“Addressing health inequalities and having the right support systems in place are key to creating wider benefits across society. Tom’s exceptional abilities for bringing people together and making things happen have been of great benefit to Leeds and our region and will be invaluable in his new role.”

Full council will be asked to approve Mariana Pexton as interim chief executive later today. The move comes at a tricky time for all councils, with funding getting tighter and tighter.

Unison’s investigation titled ‘Councils on the Brink’ has warned that failure to rectify the growing problems could risk “the widespread collapse of local government”.