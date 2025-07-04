Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An independent regulator for England’s top five leagues is set to be created by the Football Governance Bill after it has completed its progress through Parliament.

However, numerous football icons have warned this role will be toothless without powers over player welfare to protect footballers from being targeted by fraudsters.

Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel is proposing an amendment to the bill which would help protect players against financial exploitation.

Mr Sobel has written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, backed by hundreds of players, coaches and managers, urging her to add these protections to the bill.

This includes Gary McAllister, who lifted the First Division trophy for Leeds in 1992, Sheffield United legend Chris Wilder, and former Whites defender Michael Duberry.

Enjoy these memories of Gary McAllister playing for Leeds United. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

Former England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan, Scottish hardman Graeme Souness and treble-winning striker Andy Cole have all signed the letter.

Mr Sobel explained: “The government is right to introduce a football regulator to help safeguard the financial well-being of our national sport, promote the sustainability of clubs, and give fans a formal role in the running of the game.

“However, the long overdue reform will be incomplete unless the regulator has powers to protect the welfare of players.

“Too many professional footballers have fallen victim to organised fraud and exploitation.

“That litany of abuse shows the urgent need to ensure that the football regulator has the power to intervene on issues of player welfare.

“Parliament has a duty of care to our footballers to give them this additional protection against organised fraud, which has often been tantamount to financial grooming.