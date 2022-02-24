Petrol prices have shot up, markets have fallen dramatically and one retired Army officer suggested the UK could be at war with Russia soon.

General Sir Richard Shirreff said any incursion into Nato territory would bring Britain into direct involvement in the conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is no surprise and there is profound sadness and a sense of appalling horror at what is about to unfold for the people of Ukraine,” he said.

The Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in west London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“And I think we have to assume that this is not Russia biting off a chunk of Ukraine – for example, establishing a land corridor in Crimea – but a full-blown military offensive to occupy Ukraine.”

Sir Richard said it is “entirely plausible” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be aiming to revive the Soviet Union, adding that if Russia puts “one bootstep” into Nato territory, the entire alliance will be at war.

Boris Johnson said the Russian president has "chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction", and is expected to announce further sanctions.

The meeting of the Cobra emergency committee follows a call between Mr Johnson and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during the night as Russia launched its assault.

The Prime Minister - whose initial package of sanctions was criticised by senior Tories and opposition figures - has promised to respond "decisively" to the Russian onslaught.

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps," he said.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"The UK and our allies will respond decisively."

Meanwhile, Yorkshire MPs have taken to social media to share their feelings on the issue.

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said: "Despite Russia’s repeated claims that they had no plans to invade Ukraine we now know that was a lie. Full sanctions must be applied now."

Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton labelled the invasion a "blatant violation of international law". He said: "Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is completely unprovoked and a blatant violation of international law.