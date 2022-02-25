Fresh strikes have hit Kyiv amid warnings Russian forces are closing in on the capital as Nato allies prepare to determine the West’s next steps against the Kremlin.
The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a tweet just before 4am on Friday that “horrific rocket strikes” hit Kyiv in an attack he compared to the city’s 1941 shelling by Nazi Germany.
“Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” he said.
“Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Sever all ties. Kick Russia out of (everywhere).”
Replying to Mr Kuleba’s tweet, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called Russia’s assault on the capital “barbaric” and “callous”.
Scroll down for the latest updates.
Ukraine live updates: ‘Horrific’ rocket strikes in Kyiv as Nato allies to prepare next steps
Last updated: Friday, 25 February, 2022, 08:14
- Nato allies to prepare next steps after ‘horrific’ rocket strikes in Kyiv
- Ben Wallace: ‘Diplomacy is absolutely off the table'
- EU ambassador to UK says sanctions on Russia will have “huge impact”
- Liz Truss: The UK has been “true to our word” on sanctions
- Ukraine invasion in pictures
- MoD: Highly unlikely Russia achieved its day one military objectives in Ukraine
Ben Wallace: ‘Diplomacy is absolutely off the table'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s legacy will be “isolation”, adding that “diplomacy is absolutely off the table” at this stage.
He told BBC Breakfast: “I think President Putin is slowly but surely building a wall around himself. He will be isolated.
“I think, you know, his legacy is not what he hopes it will be. I think his legacy will be isolation.”
He added: “I think at the moment diplomacy is absolutely off the table. We tried. I went to Moscow, Liz Truss went to Moscow, (the) Prime Minister spoke regularly to President Putin and met him on a number of occasions, as did practically every president of, or prime minister of, senior countries in the West.
“So, you know, I’m not sure what more diplomacy would achieve at this very moment in time.”
He added: “I think it’s important to have a diplomatic link, it’s important for us to give messages to the Kremlin direct.”
EU ambassador to UK says sanctions on Russia will have “huge impact”
Joao Vale de Almeida told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme they will “touch the heart” of the country’s economy.
He added: “The measures we are taking today will have a huge impact on Russia, it impacts 70% of the banking system.
“It touched the heart of the state-owned companies that financed the war effort.” He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme the package of sanctions are “robust, massive and unprecedented”.
He said: “I think equally important is the message that we are sending out. The first one is solidarity with Ukrainian people and Ukrainian leaders, who are suffering right now.
“The second one is condemnation, clear condemnation of the action of Russia and its leader.
“Thirdly, that unity of the West, unity of those that share the same values, not only inside the European Union, but with the United Kingdom, with the US, with Canada, with Japan, Australia and beyond.
“This is a show of strength on our side.”
Ukraine invasion in pictures
MoD: Highly unlikely Russia achieved its day one military objectives in Ukraine
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says it is “highly unlikely” Russia achieved its planned objectives for the first day of its invasion of Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly halted Russia’s advance towards Chernihiv,” the MoD said in a statement.
“Fighting probably continues on the outskirts of the city.
“It is unlikely that Russia has achieved its planned Day 1 military objectives. Ukrainian forces have presented fierce resistance across all axes of Russia’s advance.”
However, the ministry added it was “highly likely” Russia had seized the shuttered Chernobyl nuclear plant.
The MoD said: “Russian forces have highly likely captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Workers have reportedly been detained by Russian troops.”
Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion in the early hours of Thursday, thought to be Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
By the end of the day, the Ukrainian government said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed.
Airstrikes and shelling were reported across the country, and CNN reported a further strike was expected on the capital Kyiv overnight.
Meanwhile, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a full military mobilisation lasting 90 days.
Leaders of the 30 Nato allied nations will meet on Friday, US President Joe Biden confirmed, as they come under pressure to go even further than sanctions already announced to hit the Kremlin after what Boris Johnson described as a “dark day in the history of our continent”.
Liz Truss: The UK has been “true to our word” on sanctions
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Twitter the UK has been “true to our word” that Russia’s invasion would result in the “toughest sanctions we have ever imposed”.
She also said Russia’s assault on Ukraine is “barbaric, unjustified and shows a callous disregard for human life”.
She tweeted: “Solidarity with (Ukrainian foreign minister) @DmytroKuleba and the Ukrainian people.
“Putin’s assault on Ukraine is barbaric, unjustified and shows a callous disregard for human life. We will continue to hold Putin to account and remain steadfast in our support. #StandwithUkraine”.
Nato allies to prepare next steps after ‘horrific’ rocket strikes in Kyiv
Fresh strikes have hit Kyiv amid warnings Russian forces are closing in on the capital as Nato allies prepare to determine the West’s next steps against the Kremlin.
The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a tweet just before 4am on Friday that “horrific rocket strikes” hit Kyiv in an attack he compared to the city’s 1941 shelling by Nazi Germany.
“Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” he said.
“Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Sever all ties. Kick Russia out of (everywhere).”