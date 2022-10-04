Liz Truss refuses to rule out new schools and GP surgeries for fracking areas
Liz Truss has refused to deny suggestions that communities could be bought off to allow fracking in their back garden in exchange for new GP surgeries and schools.
The Prime Minister told ITV’s Calendar said she would not specify what price residents would have to pay, but insisted that fracking will only go ahead where there is “local support”.
It comes after suggestions reported by the Sun on Sunday which said that ministers were drawing up plans to encourage communities to get fracking with promises of new schools and GP surgeries.
Asked about the plans by ITV, Ms Truss said: “I'm not going into exactly how we will assess local support. But the local support principle is important.”
A Government source confirmed that new schools and GP surgeries were one of the benefits that could be offered to communities which ministers are currently considering.
Mr Rees-Mogg yesterday told an audience at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that he would “delighted” to have fracking in his back garden, “particularly if I get these royalties”.
“If we do what I’m suggesting on shale gas, you will be doing a public service by having it in your back garden, but you also get paid for it,” he added, suggesting that only “socialists” opposed it.