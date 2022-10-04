Liz Truss refuses to rule out new schools and GP surgeries for fracking areas

The Prime Minister told ITV’s Calendar said she would not specify what price residents would have to pay, but insisted that fracking will only go ahead where there is “local support”.

It comes after suggestions reported by the Sun on Sunday which said that ministers were drawing up plans to encourage communities to get fracking with promises of new schools and GP surgeries.

Asked about the plans by ITV, Ms Truss said: “I'm not going into exactly how we will assess local support. But the local support principle is important.”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: British Prime Minister Liz Truss watches Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (not pictured) deliver a speech on day two of the annual Conservative Party conference on October 3, 2022 in Birmingham, England. This year the Conservative Party Conference will be looking at "Getting Britain Moving" with more jobs and higher salaries. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A Government source confirmed that new schools and GP surgeries were one of the benefits that could be offered to communities which ministers are currently considering.

Mr Rees-Mogg yesterday told an audience at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that he would “delighted” to have fracking in his back garden, “particularly if I get these royalties”.