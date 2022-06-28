London’s Metropolitan Police placed under special measures amid failures

File photo dated 3/2/2017 of the New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London

The force has been at the centre of a number of high-profile incidents in recent years, including the killing of Ms Everard and the strip-search of a black schoolgirl.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) confirmed this afternoon that Scotland Yard are facing “additional scrutiny”.

They said in a statement: “We can confirm that we are now monitoring the Metropolitan Police Service through our Engage process, which provides additional scrutiny and support to help it make improvements.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she expects “the police to get the basics right”.

She added: "It is clear the Metropolitan Police Service is falling short of these expectations which is why I support the action that HMICFRS has taken today to highlight their failings – and I expect the Met and the London Mayor to take immediate action to begin addressing them.