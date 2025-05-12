Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 29, the York Outer MP is one of the youngest MPs in the House of Commons, and he said: “I don’t think AI is used enough in Parliament, for all of the work we have to do, from putting in questions to research.”

“I use AI to research my Parliamentary speeches, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“We heard on the visit that the students were using AI to research content for their essays and things like that.

“Where it crosses that line for me in terms of authenticity and authorship is when you’re asking AI to write a speech, I’d never do that.

“But I would, like the students said, use ChatGPT, Perplexity, Copilot to help research and find examples in crafting my own language.”

York Outer MP Luke Charters leads a discussion with York College students. Credit: York College | York College

Mr Charters explained that he used AI to research football ticket prices regarding a speech he recently gave on the Football Governance Bill.

“Historically MPs would go to the House of Commons library two months in advance to do the research on a speech on a bill.

“Now, two or three days before I give the speech, I can use AI.

“AI is so critical to productivity, we’ve not got the answers right in how we use it in Parliament.”

Students at Fulford School and York College, both in York, told Mr Charters how they would use AI as part of their learning.

Pupils said they used the technology to check their working with maths questions or mark and give feedback on essays.

All of the youngsters said this was done on an ad-hoc basis, and they would like formal training from teachers on how to make the most of AI in an ethical way.

While Russell Harris, headteacher at Fulford, which was named best comprehensive school in the North by the Sunday Times, said he also thought it could be used to manage teachers’ workload.

“We’ve got a staff training session and that is about AI, so we’re putting AI as part of our staff training,” he explained.

“We’ve asked members of staff to do videos on how they use it, in terms of using it to really help workload and actually make it better for the outcomes.”

The Yorkshire Post's Ralph Blackburn interviews York Outer MP Luke Charters in Wellington Place, Leeds. | YP

Mr Charters said he would take the findings back to the Government’s curriculum review.

“I think young people are really switched on around the future of work and a lot of our conversations did lead back to AI,” he said.

“It struck me, not expecting to hear this, how little AI features in curriculums.

“I don’t think we’ve fully found the answers to how we immerse AI in education.