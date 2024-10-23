Major housing scheme for Wakefield approved despite concerns over ‘loss of community identity’
Wakefield Council’s planning committee has given the go-ahead for the Hollins Bank project to be built across an 11-hectare site at Hemsworth.
More than 250 people opposed the plan with objectors also raising concerns about a lack of schools and doctors to accommodate more properties.
The land was part of the greenbelt until January when it was reallocated for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan.
Normanton and Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett opposed the plan along with district councillors and Hemsworth Town Council.
Hemsworth councillor Jakob Williamson said there had been “historic flooding events” nearby and there was a lack of suitable drainage to cope with major development.
Developer Banks Property said the scheme would deliver “high quality development” and was in a “wholly suitable location.”
The plan also includes building a new car park for people visiting nearby Vale Head Park.
Councillors voted in favour of the scheme by a majority of five to one, with one councillor abstaining.
Hemsworth councillor Melanie Jones spoke against the plan at a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.
She said the site divided the communities of Hemsworth and Kinsley, adding: “Building here will effectively be joining the two together, removing their identities.”
Coun Jones said areas close to the site had a ‘red’ rating on the council’s flood risk register and there were fears that local business would leave the town if development goes ahead.
Local resident Elaine Jones told the meeting: “My concern is the mental health of the children who have to be schooled out of the town.
“It takes three weeks to get an appointment at the doctors.”
James Seabury, for Bank Property, said Yorkshire Water and the council’s highways officers raised no objection to the proposals.
Mr Seabury said parking for Vale Head Park would be improved by providing 23 marked vehicle bays.
He added: “We believe this development is entirely appropriate and complies with all council policies.
“It will contribute significant social, economic and financial benefits to the area in the long term.”
The company previously said a network of new cycle paths, footpaths and wildlife habitats would be created when a public consultation was launched over the scheme in August 2023.
The plan also includes providing 2.7 hectares of public open space.
The scheme includes installing electric vehicle charging points at every new home.
