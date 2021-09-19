Michael Gove heads rebranded ‘Department for Levelling Up'

Mr Gove, who was given the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, has seen his department renamed the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – underlining its central role in delivering the Government’s agenda.

At the same time former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane, who is from Guiseley, has been appointed head of a new levelling up taskforce formed jointly by Mr Gove and the Prime Minister.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Housing Secretary Michael Gove, Justice Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, during the first Cabinet meeting since the reshuffle at 10 Downing Street (photo: PA).

In addition, Downing Street said Mr Gove was being given the title of Minister for Intergovernmental Relations with responsibility for UK governance and elections and co-ordinating with the devolved administrations.

Announcing the appointments, Mr Johnson said: “This Government is committed to uniting and levelling up every part of the UK and I am determined that as we build back better from the pandemic we are geared up with the teams and expertise to deliver on that promise.

“Andy is uniquely qualified to lead our efforts to raise living standards, spread opportunity, improve our public services and restore people’s sense of pride in their communities.

“I look forward to working with him, and with my new ministerial team, to deliver the opportunities this country needs.”

Mr Gove said he was “thrilled” to be taking on the Levelling Up agenda, which he described as “the defining mission of this Government”.

“With a superb team of ministers and officials in a new department, our relentless focus will be on delivering for those overlooked families and undervalued communities across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We have a unique opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Mr Haldane, who is joining the Cabinet Office on a six month secondment from the Royal Society of Arts, where he is chief executive, said: “Levelling up the UK is one of the signature challenges of our time.