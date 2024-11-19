Mike Ross announced as Lib Dem candidate for Hull and East Yorkshire mayoralty

The Liberal Democrats have said they are in “pole position” to win the Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election, as they announced their candidate Coun Mike Ross.

The Hull City Council leader was unveiled yesterday at a go karting circuit next to the Humber, where he claimed the election is a two-horse race between the Lib Dems and Labour.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “I’m very excited to have been selected, it’s a tremendous opportunity for the party and for the region.

“It’s very much about what is to come for Hull and East Yorkshire, it feels like we’re at a real moment.”

Coun Ross was one of the architects of the devolution deal, which put Hull City Council and the East Riding of Yorkshire together in one combined authority.

It will mean the whole of Yorkshire is covered by metro mayors, after the election next May.

Mike Ross is the Lib Dem candidate for Hull and East Yorkshire mayoralty. Credit: Lib Dems | Lib Dems

The Labour Party is expected to announce its candidate in the coming weeks.

However, with the largest number of councillors across the region and the highest combined popular vote share at the last local elections, Coun Ross is confident that the Liberal Democrats can win their first metro mayor.

“This election is between the Liberal Democrats and Labour,” he said.

“For years the Conservatives have taken our area for granted and are out of the race this time.

“Their terrible record running the country is still remembered by residents right across our area.

“Now, this new Labour Government just isn’t listening to the concerns of residents right across Hull and the East Riding.”

Coun Ross has been a councillor in Hull since 2002, when he moved to the city for university.

He has been the leader of the council since 2022.

He added: “The Liberal Democrats have a plan to get our local economy moving and will fight for our fair share of funding to tackle flooding, crumbling roads and failing transport systems.