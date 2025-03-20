Military chiefs to meet in UK to discuss armed support for Ukraine peace plan
The exact countries have not been confirmed, but military leaders from Europe and potentially further afield will gather in Britain to discuss operational measures.
It comes as Sir Keir said he had reaffirmed the UK’s steadfast backing for Kyiv in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky, amid Donald Trump’s conversation with Vladimir Putin.
Moscow has however poured cold water on suggestions it could accept a ceasefire if the so-called Coalition of the Willing was deployed in Ukraine.
Downing Street described Mr Putin’s resistance to accepting an immediate ceasefire without conditions as “disappointing”.
Mr Zelensky said drone strikes against civilian infrastructure had continued overnight despite the call between the Kremlin and White House, including a direct hit on a hospital in Sumy.
At a press conference in Helsinki yesterday, Mr Zelensky said: “Putin’s words are very different from reality.”
Mr Zelensky said he would speak to Mr Trump to “discuss the details of the next steps with him”.
This comes as Sir Keir is set to lay the keel for the next generation of Britain’s nuclear deterrent submarines when he visits Barrow, in Cumbria today, as he argues his plans to boost defence spending will help fulfil his mission to grow the economy.
Just days ago, Sir Keir secretly joined a crew of submariners as they returned home to their families for the first time in months, making him the first Prime Minister to join a so-called “day zero” since 2013.
He said: “This week, I saw firsthand the sacrifice our submariners are making every day to keep our country safe, but I know they are only able to do that because of the support of the town of Barrow.
“Each and every person living and working in Barrow is contributing to our nation’s defence, whether that is building our world-class submarine programme, or supporting the workforce here through vital public services or proud family businesses.”
