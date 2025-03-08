Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister had a phone call with the leaders of Canada, Norway, Turkey and Iceland yesterday, as well as European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Downing Street said it was primarily to provide an update on the EU Council meeting on Thursday, during which the leaders of EU countries backed moves to free up hundreds of billions of euro for security.

It comes as US President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty that America would come to the aid of other countries in the Nato alliance if they do not meet military spending targets.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves meets military personnel. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire | Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

When asked on Thursday if he was making it US policy that America would not defend Nato countries that do not meet military spending targets, Mr Trump said: “Well, I think it’s common sense, right? If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them. No, I’m not going to defend them.”

Mr Trump also expressed uncertainty that Nato countries would come to America’s defence if asked.

Downing Street played down the comments, noting that Mr Trump had committed to Article 5 of Nato – that member nations come to the defence of other members who are attacked – when he met with Sir Keir last week.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, following his clash with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week.

President Donald Trump. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

However, negotiations between Kyiv and Washington appear to be getting back on track, as Mr Zelensky confirmed talks will take place in Saudi Arabia next week, after a Trump administration envoy previously said that they were in the works.

Downing Street said Mr Zelensky had provided a “good basis” for discussions in Riyadh next week after he set out some possible elements for the first stage of a peace deal and his readiness to move quickly.

Mr Zelensky reiterated on Friday that Russia must be forced to stop its attacks as a first step to peace, after Moscow bombarded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight.

“And this is something that can be effectively monitored. Silence in the skies – banning the use of missiles, long-range drones and aerial bombs. And silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation,” he posted on X.

“And what we’re also working to do is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for when these talks do start.”

Defence Secretary John Healey is returning from Washington DC for talks with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth.

Downing Street described the meeting as “very constructive” and said they discussed finding a “lasting peace” for Ukraine.