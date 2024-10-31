Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor said: “It is right that we protect those who have worked all their lives.

“In our manifesto, we promised to transfer the investment reserve fund in the mineworkers’ pension scheme to members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keeping our promise, so that working people who powered our country receive the fair pension that they are owed.

Ministers have said more than 100,000 former mineworkers will receive £1.5 billion of money kept from their pensions.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed that the move will mean a 32 per cent increase to the annual pensions of 112,000 former mineworkers, an average increase of £29 per week for each member.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund, now worth £1.5 billion, will be handed over to the pension scheme.

Writing exclusively for the Yorkshire Post, Mr Miliband said: “Today this government delivers justice in the longstanding campaign for the Mineworkers and their families who built the wealth of this country.

“Over many generations, these heroes risked their lives to power our country and fuel Britain's industrial progress.

“Miners brought more than just wealth to our communities- they built a culture of pride and solidarity that lives today long beyond the pits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it has been a national scandal that former miners who should have been able to enjoy a dignified retirement have instead had to fight for the pension settlement they deserve.

Money that could have been passed to the miners and their families has instead been held by the government.

“That’s why Labour made a promise to people in Yorkshire and other former coal mining communities across the UK that we would act on this injustice.”

The Doncaster North MP added: “Today is a day for campaigners to celebrate this victory, ending a scandal that has prevented retired miners from getting what is rightfully theirs.