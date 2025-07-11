Devolution Bill to be 'floor and not ceiling' of powers given to Yorkshire mayors

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill was introduced to the House of Commons yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

This will give West and South Yorkshire’s combined authorities greater control over their funds, and also allow them the right to request further powers.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Putting more power in the hands of mayors, means we can use money where it's needed most in our communities, opening up more jobs and opportunities.”

York and North Yorkshire and Hull and East Yorkshire, two newer mayoralties, will also get more responsibilities.

Ms Rayner said: “We were elected on a promise of change, not just for a few areas cherry-picked by a Whitehall spreadsheet, but for the entire country.

“It was never going to be easy to deliver the growth our country desperately needed with the inheritance we were dumped with.

“But that’s why we are opting to devolve, not dictate and are delivering a bill that will rebalance decade old divides and empower communities.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Credit: PA | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The bill gives mayors the power to look after pubs, shops and social hubs with a new community right to buy.

This will give local people the first opportunity to purchase community assets when they are put up for sale.

Hull and East Yorkshire’s Reform Mayor Luke Campbell said: “I'm delighted that local people will get new powers to take on the community assets which matter to them such as grassroots sports clubs and community centres.

“We're going to give people more power over decisions affecting their lives and future, and this is a good step forward.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith praised the introduction of mayoral development orders, which will give local leaders greater powers to push through housing and other infrastructure.

Luke Campbell (right) is set to sign up to the White Rose Agreement already agreed by Labour mayors Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin and David Skaith.

He said: “The English Devolution Bill makes historic strides in shifting power away from Westminster and bringing it closer to the people of York and North Yorkshire.

“It helps set the direction and gives us more of the tools we need to deliver the change I was elected to deliver – tackling the housing crisis and building the homes our communities need.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard added: “The government’s new devolution bill marks a major step forward for us, trusting us to know what’s best for our communities and making a real difference to people’s lives with decisions responding to our needs, challenges and opportunities.

“Devolution isn’t a destination, it’s a journey, and together in South Yorkshire we’ve already come a long way.”

However, think tank IPPR North was clear that these new powers must be “the floor and not the ceiling”.

Research fellow Dr Ryan Swift, who is based in Halifax, told The Yorkshire Post: “It marks a significant step forward in terms of English devolution.

“The mayors can request more powers over the longer term which is welcome.

“There’s a clear need to make sure everywhere can benefit from devolution, and no place is left behind.”

Dr Swift said the next step could be greater fiscal devolution, and IPPR North is calling for mayors to be given powers to set visitor levies.

These are a small charge applied to accommodation to invest back into the local area. In cities like Barcelona this brings in revenues worth almost £90m annually.

