Huddersfield BID has told of its optimism for Huddersfield – despite the recent and upcoming departures of a number of big names.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Huddersfield, with the loss of BrewDog and the Slug and Lettuce, and the closure of KFC on the horizon. Next will be leaving the Kingsgate Centre in July, with another unit left empty last month following the departure of the Medicare Health Check Centre.

The town had already lost its House of Fraser, Wilko and WHSmith, with shoppers left fearful for the future of their local high street.

Though the retail offer may be changing, investment is being poured into the town, with it at the heart of several ambitious regeneration schemes like the Huddersfield Blueprint and Cultural Heart, Kingsgate Leisure, George Hotel development. The town is also benefitting from the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, with the iconic railway station getting a £70m revamp, plus government funding which will see the open market in Northumberland Street get a £16.5m facelift.

Huddersfield BID does not have any major concerns about the recent losses and considers them part of a national trend. A spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that we have lost a couple of big names in the town but these are decisions taken at a national level and will affect other towns and cities in the UK, which means Huddersfield is not unique in losing them from their high street.

“Huddersfield BID remains optimistic about the future and the development plans of the George Hotel, Kingsgate and Cultural Heart. The changing retail trends are an opportunity for towns like ours to adapt and evolve which these developments acknowledge.

“Huddersfield BID is actively working to revitalise the town centre and support businesses in the immediate term through a number of initiatives, including:

Attracting Footfall by delivering events that draw people into the town centre, such as Get Your Geek on, Night Markets and Themed trails

Supporting Local Businesses: We provide resources, training, and promotions to help independent businesses develop their skills and exposure. We provide free training to levy payers and have developed a Town Centre Digital Hub App which businesses can advertise on, as well as post information about offers and events. This app is free for visitors to download

Improving the Environment: Our rangers jet wash the town centre streets, remove graffiti from buildings and gum from the pavements. These efforts ensure that when visitors, business owners and residents are in the town it’s a clean and welcoming place. We will be working with Kirklees Council to improve decorative lighting, void unit shop fronts and the planting around town.

“Huddersfield has a wealth of architecture within the town centre, which we should be proud of, our Urban Artist competition which will be held again this summer is a celebration of our town.