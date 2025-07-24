MPs call for urgent action on 'bleak' state of pensioner poverty

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pensioner Poverty report from the Work and Pensions Committee, published today, says pension credit take up needs to be boosted and the Government must decide on a minimum level of retirement income.

“Poverty is insidious. It isolates, damages health, and strips you of dignity. After decades of contributing to society, dignity in retirement is the least you deserve,” chair Debbie Abrahams said.

“But too many are forced to make sacrifices that will accelerate their ageing because they don’t have enough to live on.”

The report said the latest data of 2.8m pensioners living in households below the minimum income standard “paints a bleak picture”.

While recent research has found that this is exacerbated in the North, with elderly Northerners are more likely to be poorer, less healthy, physically inactive and lonely compared to their Southern peers.

The Work and Pensions Committee said that the Government must focus on boosting pension credit takeup above the current 66 per cent rate, which sees around 700,000 households miss out each year.

The report also stated that a guiding principle of the state pension should be that it provides the amount needed for a “minimum, dignified, socially acceptable standard of living”.

“Faced with a combination of high energy costs, ill-health and ever higher rates of pensioners in more costly privately rented accommodation, tackling pensioner poverty is not simply a DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) issue,” Ms Abrahams added.

“So, we’re calling for a nationwide, cross-government strategy for an ageing society that should be rooted in equity and wellbeing.”

Shipley MP Anna Dixon has consistently called for this to help tackle the deep-rooted health inequalities between the North and the South.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “Pensioner poverty remains a persistent issue throughout the UK, and I know that this Labour Government is committed to addressing it seriously.

“That is why the Government has announced plans to revive the Pensions Commission, introduced new protections for older renters through the Renters Rights Bill, committed to maintaining the value of the state pension through the triple lock, and is working hard to bring down energy bills and providing extra support to the poorest pensioners through the Warm Homes Discount.

“This issue is most pressing here in the North of England, however, and especially in Yorkshire and the Humber, where we have amongst the highest rates of pensioner poverty in the country.

“If the Government is to launch a national strategy, I would urge that it take into account, at all stages, the specific factors that lead to higher rates of pensioner poverty here in the North, such as inequalities in health, wealth and housing.”

On Tuesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that a review into raising the state pension age is needed to ensure the system is “sustainable and affordable”.

A government spokesperson said: “Supporting pensioners is a top priority, and thanks to our commitment to the triple lock, millions will see their yearly state pension rise by up to £1,900 by the end of this parliament.

“We have also run the biggest-ever campaign to boost pension credit take-up, with nearly 60,000 extra pensioner households being awarded the benefit, worth on average around £4,300 a year.